Bengaluru metro fare hike: BMRCL to take final call, says DyCM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday stated that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will determine the metro fare hike. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to the media at the BMRCL office after an inspection with officials, he said, "A committee has submitted its report on the fare increase, and the corporation has already made a decision. I will not interfere with its contents."

He further clarified that a central committee, led by a judge, has been formed to oversee the matter, emphasizing that the Karnataka government will not intervene in the process, new agency PTI reported.

Water fare hike

Regarding the water tariff hike, he said, the proposal to increase drinking water tariffs will be placed before the Cabinet.

"It has been 14 years since the last hike. The board is incurring an annual loss of ₹1,000 crore, making the hike inevitable. BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) Chairperson Jayaram has already submitted a report, which will be presented to the Cabinet," added Shivakumar.

On electricity tariff hikes, he said, last time, the Karnataka government reduced electricity rates. "But the media never highlights that. They only report on price increases," he said.

The Deputy CM also said measures to address Bengaluru’s traffic congestion, including constructing double-decker roads along new metro routes and city beautification, have been approved.

"All new metro routes will have double-decker infrastructure, covering about 40 km. We are planning for the next 30-40 years. Costs will be shared 50:50 between BBMP and BMRCL," Shivakumar added.

According to him, the additional expense for double-deckers is ₹9,800 crore. "A pilot project in Ragigudda was successful, but further improvements are needed," he said.

Shivakumar added future metro stations must have adequate parking facilities.

"Currently, people park vehicles on roadsides and private properties to use the metro. We have directed officials to address this. For Phase 3 metro routes, double-decker infrastructure is mandatory. Road widening is becoming difficult due to rising land acquisition costs," he said.

Shivakumar added BBMP Chief Commissioner, BMRCL and BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) officials conducted joint inspections in areas like Hebbal, Goraguntepalya, BEL Road, Lottegollahalli, and Summanahalli to identify locations for flyovers, underpasses, and tunnel roads to ease traffic.

He also stressed that under the Brand Bengaluru initiative, BBMP and BMRCL must collaborate on city beautification.

"Metro pillars will be used for advertisements, with revenue shared equally between the two agencies," he added.

He said to ease traffic on the Tumakuru-KR Puram Road, BDA, Metro, and BBMP will jointly build an underpass, funded by BDA.

According to him, discussions on Bengaluru development and irrigation department funds will be submitted to the Chief Minister on Friday.

Regarding the Greater Bengaluru announcement in the budget, Shivakumar said, "The Cabinet has approved creating a township near Bidadi. Public suggestions and MLA opinions are being collected. Media input will also be sought."

Regarding the proposed second airport, he said, "Discussions are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the CM and me, followed by consultations with the Airport Authority."

When asked if the second airport would be near Bidadi, he replied, "I have no information."

On the Greater Bengaluru Authority Bill, he said, "A joint House committee is reviewing it. The Bill is already tabled, and the media can debate it."

Addressing opposition to tunnel roads, he said, "Criticism is inevitable. Critics fade, but work remains."

On Bengaluru’s 17 lakh unauthorised properties, he said, "25 lakh property records are ready, with 7 lakh pending. A system is in place to address this, but details cannot be disclosed yet."