Fire accident at under-construction building in Bengaluru's Seegahalli, two dead: Report

Two construction workers lost their lives in a tragic fire that broke out in an under-construction building at Seegehalli Gate on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday morning. Three other workers managed to escape unharmed. The fire erupted in a residential building under construction in Shivani Green Layout.

Also Read - Invest Karnataka 2025 to feature 19 country partners and 9 pavilions: MB Patil

Authorities suspect that the fire was caused by a gas cylinder leak or an electrical short circuit in the four-storey building, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Madanayakanahalli police station.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the deceased have been identified as Uday Bhanu, 40, from Uttar Pradesh, and Roshan, 23, from Bihar. According to police reports, the fire erupted in a residential building under construction in Shivani Green Layout.

Also Read - Deve Gowda heaps praise on PM Modi in RS, calls him 'tallest leader' in country

At the time of the incident, five workers were inside the building, working on interiors while also using the premises for sleeping and cooking. The fire broke out while they were asleep on the third and fourth floors. Three of them managed to escape by rushing to the fourth floor, while one climbed onto the overhead water tank, where he was later rescued by firefighters.

Two others leaped onto a nearby coconut tree and climbed down safely. Tragically, two workers were unable to escape and were charred to death.

Fire and emergency service officials received an alert around 11:10 am. In response, three fire tenders from Peenya, Sunkadakatte, and Rajajinagar, accompanied by an SDRF team, rushed to the scene. It took over four hours for firefighters to fully douse the flames.

During debris clearance, rescue teams discovered the charred remains of the two victims. The worker who had climbed onto the overhead water tank was safely rescued using a ladder.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Meanwhile, the Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case against the building owner, Sathish.