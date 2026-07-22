Unknown persons blow up PMGSY bridge in Manipur’s Kamjong; probe underway: Cops

Unidentified persons in Manipur allegedly blew up a bailey bridge constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Kamjong district on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that it disrupted connectivity to several villages. Police received the information at 9.30am that unknown persons blew up a bailey bridge constructed over the Namban Lok River. (HT Sourced Photo)

Police received the information at 9.30am that unknown persons blew up a bailey bridge constructed over the Namban Lok River, between Phange and Chatric village in Kamjong district.

“The miscreants used improvised explosive devices (IEDs) while blowing the bridge. The said bridge is only means of connectivity between Chatric and its surrounding villages with the district headquarters,” said a senior police officer.

The officer added that the cause and accused are yet to be ascertained and said that investigation is underway.

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