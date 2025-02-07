Bengaluru metro pillars, flyovers to be illuminated under ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative

Bengaluru is set to get a vibrant makeover as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced plans to illuminate Metro pillars, flyovers, medians, and carriageways across the city. The initiative, part of the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ project, aims to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal and urban experience. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

According to Indian Express report, Shivakumar made the announcement on Thursday after inspecting key roads and infrastructure projects. He also revealed that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will collaborate to introduce advertisement billboards on Metro pillars as an additional revenue source.

Revenue sharing and beautification plans

Under the new plan, BBMP will float tenders for advertising, while BMRCL will provide space on its Metro pillars. The revenue generated from these billboards will be shared between BBMP and BMRCL, with a portion allocated to beautifying the Metro pillars, the report added.

"BBMP will handle the tenders, and BMRCL will provide space on its pillars for advertisements. The revenue will be divided, and BMRCL will also partially fund the beautification of these structures," said Shivakumar as per the publication.

BBMP officials believe the illumination project will make the city more visually appealing, improve safety, and enhance Bengaluru’s nightlife. The addition of proper lighting is expected to not only boost aesthetics but also improve visibility and security in public spaces.

Officials further clarified that the advertisement revenue will be shared with BBMP since Metro pillars are located on BBMP-owned land.

