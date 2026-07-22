‘Portfolio matters more than the car’: Bengaluru millennial couple shares 5 money rules they live by

A Bengaluru couple has shared the five financial principles they follow while managing a household with a toddler, a dog and two full-time jobs. From prioritising experiences over status symbols to dividing expenses, the couple explained how their shared approach to money has worked for their family. A Bengaluru couple revealed how they divided bills, prioritised health and invested more each year. (Instagram/the12absproject)

Taking to Instagram, Megha and Shubham posted a video on their joint account, @the12absproject, offering a glimpse into their financial philosophy.

“We live in Bangalore. We have a toddler, a dog, two full-time jobs, and one shared bank account philosophy. Here are 5 money rules of a millennial family in Bangalore,” Megha said at the beginning of the clip.

(Also read: ' ₹68,000 rent, ₹31,000 on fitness': Bengaluru 'millennial' couple breaks down ₹1.66 lakh monthly expense)

Spending on life rather than appearances Explaining their first rule, Shubham said, “Spend on our life, not our image. We never spend money to show off, but we spend freely on what genuinely makes us happy. No fancy cars, no branded clothes, no jewelry that just goes into a locker.”

Megha added that the couple does not compromise on their home or the residential society where they live, as it is where they spend most of their time and raise their daughter.

(Also read: ‘Millennial’ couple in Bengaluru reveals their ₹1.7 lakh monthly investment strategy)

Their second rule is to choose memories over material possessions. “Memories over things. Every single time,” Shubham said.

Megha revealed that the family takes an international trip every summer, plans several staycations during the year and makes an effort to visit their parents whenever needed, particularly during festivals.

Health and investments remain priorities The couple’s third rule is to invest in fitness and health. “Fitness is non-negotiable. If we stay fit now, we don't have to spend lakhs on clearing hospital bills later,” Shubham said.

Megha added, “Clean eating, better products, gym memberships, no compromises. No, we'll start again next month. Our body is the longest investment we'll ever make.”

Their fourth principle is to invest more money than they did the previous year. According to Megha, both short-term and long-term goals are carefully planned. “The number on our investment portfolio matters more than the car standing outside our house,” she said.

How the couple divides expenses Their final rule is to “divide the bill” and “share the load”. Megha handles fixed monthly expenses, including rent, utilities and salaries of domestic workers. Shubham, meanwhile, takes care of miscellaneous costs such as credit card bills, groceries and travel.

“These aren't perfect rules, but these are ours,” Shubham said, while Megha added, “And this is what has worked for our family so far.”

The video was shared with the caption, “Here are the 5 money rules keeping us sane as a millennial family in Bengaluru.”

Watch the clip here: