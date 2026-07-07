‘Millennial’ couple in Bengaluru reveals their ₹1.7 lakh monthly investment strategy

A Bengaluru-based couple took to social media to share a completely transparent breakdown of their monthly investment strategy. In a viral video posted to their joint Instagram page, the couple revealed exactly how they manage and allocate their funds to secure their financial future while living in the city. The couple who shared their investment blueprint in an Instagram video. (Instagram/@the12absproject)

“Here's how much we invest in different financial instruments as a millennial couple living in Bangalore,” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram page while sharing a video about their investments.

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In the video, Megha and Shubham say, “Here’s exactly how we invest our money as a millennial family in Bangalore.” The couple explains that over the years, they have gradually increased their SIPs and now contribute ₹65,000 per month.

They explained that they also invest in equities, put lump-sum money whenever they can, and contribute to their retirement funds. Alongside, they invest in a government scheme to secure their daughter’s future.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the duo who go by “the12absproject” on Instagram. This report will be updated when they respond.)