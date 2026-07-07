‘Millennial’ couple in Bengaluru reveals their ₹1.7 lakh monthly investment strategy
In a social media video, the couple opened up about what else they do besides investing in SIPs and equities.
A Bengaluru-based couple took to social media to share a completely transparent breakdown of their monthly investment strategy. In a viral video posted to their joint Instagram page, the couple revealed exactly how they manage and allocate their funds to secure their financial future while living in the city.
“Here's how much we invest in different financial instruments as a millennial couple living in Bangalore,” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram page while sharing a video about their investments.
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In the video, Megha and Shubham say, “Here’s exactly how we invest our money as a millennial family in Bangalore.” The couple explains that over the years, they have gradually increased their SIPs and now contribute ₹65,000 per month.
They explained that they also invest in equities, put lump-sum money whenever they can, and contribute to their retirement funds. Alongside, they invest in a government scheme to secure their daughter’s future.
(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the duo who go by “the12absproject” on Instagram. This report will be updated when they respond.)
Take a look at the video:
How did social media react?
The post prompted varied responses among social media users. While some were impressed and wanted to know more about their investment blueprint, others took the humorous route in their responses. Some, however, argued that the strategy is applicable only to a certain group.
An individual joked, “Thoda mujhe bhi de do investment ke liye.” Another asked, “Which are the exact funds you are investing in?”
A third posted, “Your inputs are not relevant for those who don't have hefty salaries.” A fourth wrote, “What do you do, guys?”
Also Read: ₹45,000 on rent, ₹1.1 lakh on shopping and outings: Bengaluru woman breaks down monthly expenses
This is not the first time the couple has captured social media’s attention with their videos. Earlier, they made headlines with a detailed breakdown of their ₹6.85 lakh budget for a 15-day trip to Europe.
The couple revealed that their 15-day summer getaway for a family of three across Amsterdam, Belgium, and Italy came to ₹6.85 lakh. While they meticulously mapped out standard costs such as flights, local transit, and sightseeing, their food bill was what truly turned heads. Social media users were left stunned to see that dining across Europe cost the family a whopping ₹1.85 lakh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More