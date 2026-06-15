₹45,000 on rent, ₹1.1 lakh on shopping and outings: Bengaluru woman breaks down monthly expenses

Bengaluru’s rising cost of living often becomes a topic of discussion on social media, with residents frequently sharing how much they spend on rent, food, transportation and leisure. As housing costs and lifestyle expenses continue to climb in India’s tech capital, many people have been debating what it really takes to live comfortably in the city. The woman shared that she spent nearly ₹1.84 lakh in May 2026 while living alone. (Instagram/@bloomingalchemy_nee)

Adding to the conversation, a Bengaluru woman has gone viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses, revealing that she spent nearly ₹1.84 lakh in May 2026 while living alone.

The woman, who goes by @bloomingalchemy_nee on Instagram, posted a reel titled “My Expenses in Bangalore – May 2026” and listed her major expenses for the month. According to the post, she spent ₹45,000 on rent for a two-bedroom apartment, ₹3,250 on electricity, ₹7,500 on Swiggy orders, ₹6,000 on a cook, ₹4,000 on a maid and ₹8,000 on Uber rides.

However, the biggest expenses came from lifestyle spending, with ₹60,000 spent on cafés and outings and another ₹50,000 on shopping. Her total expenditure for the month stood at ₹1,83,750, excluding investments.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Living alone in Bangalore. Please tell me I’m not the only one funding the Bangalore economy.”

HT.com has reached out to the Instagram user. The article will be updated once a response is received.