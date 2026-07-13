Stephen Fleming and CSK mutually part ways, end iconic 18-year IPL association

Chennai Super Kings and Stephen Fleming have mutually parted ways, bringing an end to an 18-year association that produced one of the most successful coach-franchise partnerships in Indian Premier League history. Stephen Fleming has parted ways with the Chennai Super Kings. (PTI)

Fleming joined CSK as a player during the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking charge as head coach in 2009. He remained at the helm for the next 17 years, becoming central to the franchise’s identity alongside former captain MS Dhoni.

Under Fleming, CSK won five IPL titles - in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 - and lifted the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 trophy twice. They reached 10 IPL finals and qualified for the playoffs a record 12 times during his tenure.

The decision was taken following what the franchise described as a series of “open and honest discussions” between Fleming and the CSK management.

The separation comes after CSK failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs for a third consecutive season in 2026, an unprecedented period of decline for a franchise historically associated with consistency. Fleming had acknowledged during the season that his position would ultimately be judged on results.