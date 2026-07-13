'I was ready for this': Man laid off after 12 years in IT says everyone should have a Plan B

Losing a job after more than a decade at the same company would leave most people anxious about what comes next. However, one man's response to being laid off has struck a chord with many on social media. Instead of looking for another role in the IT industry, he chose to return to his village and begin a completely different chapter of life. The former IT employee chose village life over another corporate job. (Representative Image)

The story was shared on X by Vanesh Mali, who said his friend had already prepared for such a possibility and believed everyone should have a backup plan.

'I was ready for this' Sharing the experience, Mali wrote, "One of my friends worked at a big IT company for more than 12 years. He was very good at his job. A few days ago, the company laid him off. Many people lost their jobs.

"But my friend, who was laid off, was not sad. He said, 'I was ready for this.'

"He decided not to work in IT anymore. The IT world changes too fast.

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"He went back to his village. He already had a small shop there that had been rented out. Now, he will take it back and open his own clothing shop. He also has family land and plans to start a goat farm there.

"He told me, 'We should always have a Plan B ready. Life is full of changes.'

“Now he is happy and excited for his new life in the village.”

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