‘The skies are still dark, but there’s no fear’: Bengaluru woman praises city’s safety during 5 am walk
A Bengaluru woman praised the city’s safety after taking a peaceful walk alone at 5 am without fear.
A woman in Bengaluru has shared her experience of walking alone through the city at 5 am, saying the sense of safety she felt helped her understand why Bengaluru is often described as a safer city for women.
(Also read: ‘It feels like 6 in the evening’: Noida woman praises Bengaluru’s safety during 2:30 am walk)
The woman, identified as Vidhi, posted a video on Instagram in which she spoke about feeling calm while taking an early-morning walk, despite the streets still being dark.
‘There’s no fear’
In the video, Vidhi said she did not experience the fear or anxiety that women often feel while walking alone, particularly during the early hours of the day.
“So, now I know why people call Bengaluru the safer city for girls. So, I’ve come here for a walk. It’s 5 a.m. in the morning. The skies are still dark, but there's no fear,” she said.
Comparing the experience with walking in her hometown, Vidhi said she would normally remain constantly alert and anxious about her surroundings.
“You know, even if I'll walk in my hometown, there'll be constant anxiety and fear on roads. But, I don't feel anything here. I don't know, it's just the vibes or what, which is rare for girls,” she continued.
She also spoke about the constant safety concerns women experience, whether they find themselves surrounded by strangers or walking along deserted roads.
“Like, they have this constant fear of people being around, or not having people around, and it's so soothing, so soothing. I love it, I love Bengaluru,” Vidhi added.
She shared the video with a brief caption that read, “In love with this city.”
Watch the clip here:
Social media users react
The clip prompted several Instagram users to share their thoughts about life and safety in Bengaluru. Many agreed with Vidhi’s observations, while also referring to the city’s long-standing traffic problems.
“Apart from the traffic, Bengaluru is the best place to live,” one Instagram user wrote.
Another person agreed with the woman’s assessment and commented, “Bengaluru is genuinely a safe city.”
A third user highlighted the city’s overall lifestyle, writing, “Bengaluru is a great place to live if you're looking for a balanced life.”
(Also read: IITian turns down ₹32 LPA Gurgaon job to stay in Bengaluru: ‘This city feels like home’)
Echoing a similar sentiment, another person added, “If you ignore the traffic, Bengaluru is one of the best cities to live in.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More