Intern explains how she survived on ₹26,000 per month in Bengaluru

Life as an intern in Bengaluru can be exciting, but it can also come with a surprising price tag. A recent post on X has sparked discussion online after breaking down what it actually costs to live in the city during an internship. According to the post, living in Bengaluru for two months costs roughly ₹26,000 per month. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

Recently, a Bengaluru intern, Anshika Aggarwal, shared a detailed breakdown of monthly expenses during a two-month internship.

The post offered a simple look at how much it can cost to live in Bengaluru while working as an intern.

According to the post, living in Bengaluru for two months costs roughly ₹26,000 per month.

Also Read: 30-year-old unemployed woman reveals monthly spending in Bengaluru: ‘Borrowed ₹30,000 from mom’

Intern’s expense breakdown: Rent turned out to be the biggest expense. Paying guest accommodation (PG) alone costs about ₹12,500 a month, showing how housing remains one of the main financial pressures for students and young professionals moving to Bengaluru.

Food was the second biggest cost. Around ₹6,000 went towards meals each month. Aggarwal said that although PG accommodation usually includes food, she often could not rely on it and had to spend extra on meals outside.

“Food: 6k(I just couldn't eat PG food),” she adds.

However, she also noted that Bengaluru still offers several affordable food options if someone knows where to look.

Transport also added to the monthly costs. About ₹2,000 was spent on travel, mainly on auto-rickshaws and cab rides across the city.

Spending on outings was relatively limited. Roughly ₹2,000 went towards social activities, as the intern said she did not go out very often during the internship period.

Miscellaneous expenses, such as small purchases and daily essentials, added another ₹1,000 to ₹2,000.

Altogether, the expenses reached around ₹26,000 a month.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

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