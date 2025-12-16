1 lakh a month to live alone in Bengaluru? Woman's expense list sparks discussion

A Bengaluru-based woman has shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses, offering a candid look at the cost of living alone in the city. Taking to Instagram, Shradha Saini posted a video explaining how much she spends in a month after recently moving to Bengaluru. “Somebody manage my finances. Nai ho raha merese,” she captioned the post. The woman shared that she has only recently moved to Bengaluru. (Pexels/Representational image)

In the clip, Saini revealed that her basic living expenses, including rent, utilities, maintenance, cleaning and groceries, add up to around ₹40,000 a month. She further broke down her daily commute costs, saying she spends ₹50 every morning on an auto to get to work and walks back in the evening. This, she said, comes to roughly ₹1,000 a month.

On weekends, however, Saini shared that she relies on cabs for outings, shopping and meeting friends, which adds another ₹5,000 to her monthly budget.

Food expenses form another significant part of her spending. According to Saini, she spends around ₹6,000 a month on eating out and ordering food through platforms such as Zomato. In addition, she has auto-debit subscriptions like iCloud and Apple Music, which together cost about ₹2,000 a month.

Saini also spoke about her discretionary spending, revealing that she spends approximately ₹25,000 every month on shopping, including clothes, makeup, shoes and other personal items. On top of this, she manages an EMI of around ₹18,000 each month.

In total, Saini spends around 1 lakh a month. Reflecting on her finances, she said that since she has only recently moved to Bengaluru, her budget is still unsettled and saving money has been difficult. “For now, I’m not saving much,” she said, adding that she is still adjusting to the city’s expenses.

Social media reactions

Saini’s video has led to varied reactions from users. While some related to her spending and shared similar monthly budgets, others debated whether such expenses were necessary or sustainable.

“Living in Bangalore is to much expensive i live in a small double sharing room 12000 rent includes food but i don't eat it 1500 gym fee 1500 egg,1000 milk,3000 protine and other supplement,2000 oats dryfruits channa dal soyabeans pumpkin seeds chia seeds,1000 fruits 2000 pizza and paneer didn't include shoping this month i spent 2500 on clothes . around 25k-26k,” one user shared.

“I think when you will start saving you will find your this expenditure useless too! Like zomato, and all, instead if you will start gym and taking protein rich diet, that can be called money spent, but spending all the time on shopping and materialistic stuff or unhealthy food for me is useless,” commented another.