‘South Delhi girl’ breaks down November expenses, reveals 2 lakh monthly spend. Watch

A South Delhi girl has revealed her monthly expenditure in an Instagram video, leaving several viewers stunned in the process. Yukta Sethi, who goes by @yuks.explores on Instagram, is based in South Delhi - an area typically considered the most affluent part of the city. Yukta Sethi, who goes by @yuks.explores on Instagram, is based in South Delhi.(Instagram/@yuks.explores)

In her Instagram video, Sethi shared a detailed account of her November spending, describing herself as a “South Delhi girl with two income streams”. She said her biggest expense category was investments. “My biggest category is obviously investments, and this month I invested ₹70,000 into SIPs,” she said. Responding to followers’ queries about her finances, she offered a glimpse into how she allocates her money across categories.

Her next major spend, she said, was related to her content creation work. She said expenses linked to ‘yuks.explores’ stood at around ₹44,800, covering shoots, new equipment and salaries. Travel expenses for the month came to ₹23,900, which Sethi noted was lower than usual because she used her parents’ reward points. She also revealed that she filmed the video while sitting in Mumbai.

Breaking down monthly expenditure of a South Delhi girl

Then, Sethi revealed that she spent ₹25,000 on shopping - an amount she described as modest given that November included Black Friday sales. Grooming and maintenance expenses stood at ₹5,000, with Sethi mentioning she had cut back on salon visits.

Food was another major category, with expenses of around ₹17,000, including groceries, food orders and meals during her time in Mumbai. She also spent ₹7,000 on matcha and coffee, calling it her favourite category and praising Mumbai’s café scene as “insane” and better than Delhi’s.

Personal training cost her ₹6,000, while miscellaneous expenses, including rickshaw rides, subscriptions and small daily purchases, added up to ₹4,500.

Adding it all up, Sethi said her total expenditure for November was around ₹2 lakh, which she felt was lower compared to other months.

The video has sparked discussion online, with many viewers reacting to the scale of her spending. While some enquired about her monthly income, others asked about the source of her income.