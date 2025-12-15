Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘South Delhi girl’ breaks down November expenses, reveals 2 lakh monthly spend. Watch

ByBhavya Sukheja
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 02:30 pm IST

A South Delhi content creator shared her November expense breakdown, revealing a total spend of around ₹2 lakh across investments, food and more. 

A South Delhi girl has revealed her monthly expenditure in an Instagram video, leaving several viewers stunned in the process. Yukta Sethi, who goes by @yuks.explores on Instagram, is based in South Delhi - an area typically considered the most affluent part of the city.

Yukta Sethi, who goes by @yuks.explores on Instagram, is based in South Delhi.(Instagram/@yuks.explores)
Yukta Sethi, who goes by @yuks.explores on Instagram, is based in South Delhi.(Instagram/@yuks.explores)

In her Instagram video, Sethi shared a detailed account of her November spending, describing herself as a “South Delhi girl with two income streams”. She said her biggest expense category was investments. “My biggest category is obviously investments, and this month I invested 70,000 into SIPs,” she said. Responding to followers’ queries about her finances, she offered a glimpse into how she allocates her money across categories.

Her next major spend, she said, was related to her content creation work. She said expenses linked to ‘yuks.explores’ stood at around 44,800, covering shoots, new equipment and salaries. Travel expenses for the month came to 23,900, which Sethi noted was lower than usual because she used her parents’ reward points. She also revealed that she filmed the video while sitting in Mumbai.

(Also Read: Delhi Police uses viral dance video from Dhurandhar to deliver anti-drug message)

Breaking down monthly expenditure of a South Delhi girl

Then, Sethi revealed that she spent 25,000 on shopping - an amount she described as modest given that November included Black Friday sales. Grooming and maintenance expenses stood at 5,000, with Sethi mentioning she had cut back on salon visits.

Food was another major category, with expenses of around 17,000, including groceries, food orders and meals during her time in Mumbai. She also spent 7,000 on matcha and coffee, calling it her favourite category and praising Mumbai’s café scene as “insane” and better than Delhi’s.

Personal training cost her 6,000, while miscellaneous expenses, including rickshaw rides, subscriptions and small daily purchases, added up to 4,500.

Adding it all up, Sethi said her total expenditure for November was around 2 lakh, which she felt was lower compared to other months.

The video has sparked discussion online, with many viewers reacting to the scale of her spending. While some enquired about her monthly income, others asked about the source of her income.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘South Delhi girl’ breaks down November expenses, reveals 2 lakh monthly spend. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On