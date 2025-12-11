Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi Police uses viral dance video from Dhurandhar to deliver anti-drug message

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 05:20 pm IST

In the video, Khanna makes a dramatic entry while dancing to the viral track Sher-e-Baloch.

Delhi Police has used a popular scene from the recently released film Dhurandhar to deliver an anti-drug message on its official X account. The short video, featuring actor Akshaye Khanna, quickly gained traction online after it was posted on Wednesday.

The short video, featuring actor Akshaye Khanna, quickly gained traction online. (X)
The short video, featuring actor Akshaye Khanna, quickly gained traction online. (X)

In the video, Khanna makes a dramatic entry while dancing to the viral track Sher-e-Baloch. The clip is overlaid with the line, “What you think you look like when high,” highlighting the illusion of confidence that drugs create.

The post then switches to a contrasting scene from later in the film, showing Khanna collapsing on the ground.

This part carries the warning, “But where you actually end up,” underscoring the dangerous consequences of drug use. The video closes with the message: “Don’t lose control of your life as drugs only offer an illusion.”

Sharing the clip, Delhi Police wrote: “Drug’s high might feel real, but it’s an illusion. Don’t trade your truth for a moment’s delusion!”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Delhi Police uses viral dance video from Dhurandhar to deliver anti-drug message
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On