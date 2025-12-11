Delhi Police uses viral dance video from Dhurandhar to deliver anti-drug message

Delhi Police has used a popular scene from the recently released film Dhurandhar to deliver an anti-drug message on its official X account. The short video, featuring actor Akshaye Khanna, quickly gained traction online after it was posted on Wednesday. The short video, featuring actor Akshaye Khanna, quickly gained traction online. (X)

In the video, Khanna makes a dramatic entry while dancing to the viral track Sher-e-Baloch. The clip is overlaid with the line, “What you think you look like when high,” highlighting the illusion of confidence that drugs create.

The post then switches to a contrasting scene from later in the film, showing Khanna collapsing on the ground.

This part carries the warning, “But where you actually end up,” underscoring the dangerous consequences of drug use. The video closes with the message: “Don’t lose control of your life as drugs only offer an illusion.”

Sharing the clip, Delhi Police wrote: “Drug’s high might feel real, but it’s an illusion. Don’t trade your truth for a moment’s delusion!”