30-year-old unemployed woman reveals monthly spending in Bengaluru: 'Borrowed ₹30,000 from mom'

An Instagram video showing a 30-year-old unemployed woman detailing her monthly expenses in Bengaluru has sparked a discussion online about family planning. The video quickly drew reactions from social media users, with many offering advice and sharing similar experiences. (Instagram/@social_coded)

The video was shared by Nikita, who goes by @social_coded on the platform, with the caption, “January expense breakdown in unemployment.” In the clip, she explains how she has been managing her finances after seven months without a job, listing her primary sources of income as support from her parents, withdrawals from an emergency fund, and earnings from LinkedIn consulting.

“30 years old and 7 months of unemployment… So how am I managing financially? I will be breaking down my January expenses,” she says in the video, before revealing that she borrowed ₹30,000 from her mother during the month.

Nikita then walks viewers through a detailed account of her spending. Her rent alone stood at ₹13,000, followed by recurring utility costs including electricity bills, Wi-Fi, phone recharge, water, and gas. Food, covering both groceries and dining out, amounted to ₹8,402, while miscellaneous expenses such as transport totalled ₹4,284.

She also highlighted significant healthcare-related spending and said she spent around ₹5,000 on self-care services such as facials, waxing, and massages. Additional discretionary expenses included ₹1,398 on shopping and ₹1,331 on movies and outings with friends.

Despite the unemployment phase, Nikita said she invested ₹2,000 in Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), but admitted regret over spending ₹800 on an astrology app. “You can do the math yourself — this was an expensive month,” she added.