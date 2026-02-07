30-year-old unemployed woman reveals monthly spending in Bengaluru: 'Borrowed ₹30,000 from mom'
A 30-year-old unemployed woman in Bengaluru shared her January expense breakdown on Instagram, prompting advice, curiosity, and debate about finances.
An Instagram video showing a 30-year-old unemployed woman detailing her monthly expenses in Bengaluru has sparked a discussion online about family planning.
The video was shared by Nikita, who goes by @social_coded on the platform, with the caption, “January expense breakdown in unemployment.” In the clip, she explains how she has been managing her finances after seven months without a job, listing her primary sources of income as support from her parents, withdrawals from an emergency fund, and earnings from LinkedIn consulting.
“30 years old and 7 months of unemployment… So how am I managing financially? I will be breaking down my January expenses,” she says in the video, before revealing that she borrowed ₹30,000 from her mother during the month.
Nikita then walks viewers through a detailed account of her spending. Her rent alone stood at ₹13,000, followed by recurring utility costs including electricity bills, Wi-Fi, phone recharge, water, and gas. Food, covering both groceries and dining out, amounted to ₹8,402, while miscellaneous expenses such as transport totalled ₹4,284.
She also highlighted significant healthcare-related spending and said she spent around ₹5,000 on self-care services such as facials, waxing, and massages. Additional discretionary expenses included ₹1,398 on shopping and ₹1,331 on movies and outings with friends.
Despite the unemployment phase, Nikita said she invested ₹2,000 in Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), but admitted regret over spending ₹800 on an astrology app. “You can do the math yourself — this was an expensive month,” she added.
Social media reactions
The video quickly drew reactions from social media users, with many offering advice and sharing similar experiences. One user suggested exploring teaching opportunities online, writing, “I suggest starting teaching or online teaching. Lots of online platforms are looking for teachers who can teach online to USA canada, australian students. You will earn more than your previous job.”
“Same my brother is helping me on this tough times,” commented another.
“Hi, you mentioned LinkedIn consulting and I’d love to hear more about it. I currently have a LinkedIn page with a small but growing audience, and I wanted to understand whether LinkedIn consulting is effective in driving real growth and engagement. Looking forward to hearing your insights,” asked a third user.
