Bengaluru woman warns of burnout after 6 months of 14-hour workdays: 'Heart was racing. Couldn't breathe'

A Bengaluru-based chartered accountant has sparked discussion around hustle culture after sharing how months of 14-hour workdays led to a physical and mental breakdown. In a post on LinkedIn, Meenal Goel, who has previously worked with global consulting firms KPMG and Deloitte, described the moment her body “gave up” after 6 straight months of intense work. The post has prompted a discussion about workplace expectations and health. (Unsplash/Representational image)

“I worked 14-hour days for 6 months straight, and last week my body just gave up! Tuesday morning. 6 AM. The alarm rang. I couldn’t get out of bed. Not because I was lazy. But because my body literally refused to move,” Goel wrote.

She said that for half a year, she followed a punishing schedule: waking at 6 am, working until 11 pm, treating weekends like regular workdays, and keeping her laptop on even during vacations. “I convinced myself: ‘This is what building a business takes,’” she said.

But the turning point came during a client call when she suddenly felt uneasy. “Heart racing. Couldn’t breathe. Had to hang up,” she recalled, adding that the episode forced her to rethink her priorities. “That’s when it hit me: I’m building a business but destroying myself. What’s the point of success if I’m too exhausted to enjoy it?”

Soon after this realisation, she introduced strict boundaries. “So I made a decision: No work after 8 PM. Not even ‘quick emails.’ Sundays are completely off. Phone on silent. One hobby that has nothing to do with work,” she said.

“It’s been almost one week. My productivity? Actually increased. My mental health? Finally healing,” Goel wrote, warning that while hustle culture celebrates burnout, “burnout doesn’t build empires. It destroys them.”

“You can’t pour from an empty cup. Rest isn’t lazy. It’s strategic,” she concluded.