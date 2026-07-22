16 Delhi metro stations shut amid CJP protests, interchange facility available | Check full list

However, it clarified that interchange facilities would continue to remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced the closure of 16 Metro stations until further notice as security was heightened in the national capital amid the Cockroach Janta Party's ( CJP ) ongoing protests during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The stations closed are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium.

The closures come as Delhi Police stepped up security arrangements in the vicinity of Parliament in view of the CJP's planned march. Personnel from the Rapid Action Force have also been deployed to manage security during both the protest and the Monsoon Session.

Despite the heightened security, the CJP has continued its protest at Jantar Mantar.

On Monday, Delhi Police issued an advisory stating that no permission had been sought or granted for any march towards Parliament. It warned that strict action would be taken against anyone violating prohibitory orders in the New Delhi district.

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Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), equivalent to the erstwhile Section 144 of the CrPC, remain in force. Under these restrictions, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and gatherings of five or more people are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission.

Earlier, Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The demonstrations trace back to June, when the protest began at Jantar Mantar over an alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

(With inputs from agencies)