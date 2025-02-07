MUDA land scam: Relief for Siddaramaiah as Karnataka HC rejects plea for CBI probe

Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking a direction to transfer investigation into the MUDA site allotment case to the CBI. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

"The material on record on its perusal nowhere indicates that the investigation conducted by Lokayukta is partisan, lopsided or shoddy for this court to refer the matter to CBI for further investigation or reinvestigation. Petition is dismissed," Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police establishment, located in Mysuru on September 27, following the order of the Special Court that exclusively deals with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs.

Earlier this month, Siddaramaiah had reiterated that the MUDA site allotment case is "politically motivated" and he was confident that he would get justice.

"They (Enforcement Director) had issued summons, but there is a stay order by the court on that. The judge asked (ED), Why are you in a hurry?" Siddaramaiah told reporters.

When asked what he felt about the case, he said the entire case is "politically motivated". He also exuded confidence in court, saying he would get justice.

"Why should I be afraid when the judge has reserved the order? I am confident that we will get justice," the chief minister said.

