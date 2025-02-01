GT Devegowda faces Muda scam charges: JD(S) in cross hairs over Nikhil’s leadership role

Senior Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] leader and Chamundeshwari MLA GT Devegowda is at the centre of controversy following allegations linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (Muda) case. The accusations came at a time when Devegowda has been vocal against the leadership changes within his party and has extended support to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, raising concerns about the political motivations behind the charges. GT Devegowda

Activist Snehamayi Krishna has accused Devegowda of acquiring 19 sites under the 50:50 ratio scheme without compensating the original landowner for 2.22 acres in survey No. 81/2 in Devanur. These allegations surfaced along with the Lokayukta’s submission of its investigative report on the Muda scam involving Siddaramaiah.

The internal discord within JD(S) over its leadership transition has added another dimension to the controversy. At a core committee meeting early this month, the party addressed the claims made by Congress about defection of JD(S) MLAs, but struggled with internal divisions over the appointment of a new state president. The delay in announcing a decision was officially cited as a “democratic process,” but opposition to Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s elevation was evident, according to party insiders.

Nikhil, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and son of Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, has suffered three consecutive electoral defeats — Mandya (2019), Ramanagara (2023), and Channapatna (2024). Despite these setbacks, he is expected to play a significant role in the party’s reorganisation and is likely to lead JD(S) in the upcoming 2025 zilla and taluk panchayat elections.

Following a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BL Santhosh in Delhi earlier this month, Nikhil said that his focus is on strengthening the party. His grandfather, HD Deve Gowda, reaffirmed his leadership prospects, saying, “Nikhil will take over the responsibility of the party in the future. Winning an election is not the only thing. He is young and has the responsibility of organising the party.”

As the chairman of the JD(S) core committee, GT Devegowda has openly criticised the idea of Nikhil leading the party. In response to reports of Nikhil’s likely appointment, he said that HD Kumaraswamy does not necessarily take into account the views of the party’s MLAs. When asked if he would consider leading the party himself, he sarcastically said, “When I am not able to take the JD(S) MLAs along, how will I be able to head the party organisation?”

GT Devegowda was among those who questioned Kumaraswamy’s decision to field Nikhil in the Channapatna bypoll without broader consultation. Reflecting on the defeat, he said, “Kumaraswamy should have given the ticket to someone else, like Yogeshwar. Nikhil’s defeat has once again shown that the leadership is out of touch with the reality on the ground.”

The loss has left JD(S) with just 18 seats in the Karnataka assembly, intensifying concerns about the Kumaraswamy family’s continued dominance over party affairs.

Soon after his comments, fresh allegations in the Muda case emerged against GT Devegowda, raising speculation that the charges were politically motivated. The JD(S) has been struggling to recover from the scandal involving former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces accusations of sexual assault, abduction and criminal intimidation. His father, HD Revanna, and other family members, though granted bail, continue to grapple with legal troubles. The controversy has further consolidated Kumaraswamy’s hold over JD(S), marginalising internal dissenters.

GT Devegowda’s alignment with Siddaramaiah has also put him at odds with his party and its ally, the BJP. During the Mysore Dasara celebrations, he defended the chief minister, pushing back against demands for his resignation over corruption allegations. His remarks drew sharp criticism from JD(S) and BJP leaders, who accused him of prioritising personal interests over party loyalty.

In the last week of December, responding to calls for Siddaramaiah’s resignation, GT Devegowda questioned the logic behind such demands. “If one has to resign after an FIR is registered against the person, many, including the Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly R Ashoka and leaders in the JD(S) and the Congress, will have to resign.”

He further challenged whether Union minister HD Kumaraswamy will step down if similar allegations were made against him. “Though the governor and the court have ordered an investigation, there is no law that states a person under investigation must resign or go to jail.”

Dismissing allegations of benami transactions, GT Devegowda argued that the land in question had been lawfully purchased from farmers. He insisted that there was no wrongdoing if Mahendra, a key figure in the case, had acquired the sites legally under the 50:50 scheme, provided due process was followed. “The investigation should determine whether the entire process followed the rules and regulations,” he added.

Political analysts said that JD(S)’s challenges extend beyond the Channapatna bypoll defeat. A Narayana, a political analyst at Azim Premji University, said, “The party has been undergoing a gradual decline for quite some time. The alliance with the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections was an effort to halt this slide, but the Channapatna defeat raises questions about whether that strategy was effective.”