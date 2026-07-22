NHAI issues policy circular on monitoring social media platforms over complaints

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday issued a policy circular laying down a social media engagement and online reputation management framework. It requires its officials to monitor online discussions on national highways daily and direct citizens to NHAI’s Rajmargyatra app for registering complaints instead of treating social media as the primary grievance redressal platform. The framework also prescribes standard operating procedures for handling misinformation and fake news. (iStock file picture)

The policy, meant for NHAI headquarters, regional offices and project implementation units, formalises how officials should monitor, verify and respond to social media posts relating to national highways, including those concerning toll plazas, FASTag, accidents, potholes, maintenance and road safety. It says the growing influence of digital platforms has made it necessary to adopt a structured communication framework to counter misinformation and engage with the public in a coordinated manner.

Under the framework, NHAI headquarters will oversee the authority’s online reputation management strategy, coordinate responses during crises and misinformation campaigns, and issue communication advisories. Regional offices will undertake first-level monitoring of local issues, verify facts with field units and escalate sensitive matters to headquarters, while project implementation units will provide ground-level verification and operational inputs.

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The circular mandates continuous monitoring of social media platforms for mentions of NHAI, comments on its posts, emerging narratives and complaints relating to tolling, FASTag, accidents, potholes and highway maintenance. Routine monitoring is to be carried out daily from 6am to 10pm, including weekends and national holidays, while major incidents and crisis situations will require 24x7 monitoring until the situation stabilises.

A key provision of the policy states citizens posting actionable complaints on social media are to be directed to the Rajmargyatra app, where grievances can be registered through a ticket-based system for tracking and resolution.

The framework also prescribes standard operating procedures for handling misinformation and fake news.

Officials have been asked to verify facts internally before issuing clarifications based on official records, avoid speculative or confrontational responses, and, where necessary, issue factual corrections using the #FactCheck tag.

The circular says all public communication should be factual, verified and consistent across the organisation.