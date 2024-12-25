‘New CCTV footage recovered of Nelamangala highway accident’

Newly surfaced CCTV footage has shed more light on the events that led to the accident near Nelamangala on National Highway 48, which killed Bengaluru-based software CEO Chandram Yegapol and five members of his family on December 21, police said on Tuesday. Newly surfaced CCTV footage has shed more light on the events that led to the accident near Nelamangala on National Highway 48 (File photo)

The purported footage showed the family’s SUV following a milk truck on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru stretch of the highway when a loaded container truck, travelling in the opposite direction, veered out of control. The truck allegedly crossed the median, collided with the milk truck, and overturned onto the SUV. Despite the driver of the SUV slowing down to avoid the unfolding chaos, the container truck fell directly onto the vehicle, resulting in the catastrophe. HT, however, could not verify the veracity of the video.

Police said that the container truck was carrying a massive load of 26 tonnes of metal, which contributed to the extent of the damage. “If the truck was empty or carrying less weight, those in the SUV would have survived,” said a senior police officer involved in the inquiry.

The officer said that the CCTV footage has become a critical piece of evidence in understanding the chain of events. Citing the footage, police said the accident may have been triggered by a blue car that abruptly slowed down in front of the container truck. The sudden deceleration forced the truck driver, Arif, to brake hard and steer toward the road divider to avoid a collision. This manoeuvre caused the truck to lose control and cross into the oncoming lane.

“The tragedy was caused by a thoughtless decision made by a car driver. The container truck driver, trying to avoid hitting the car, ended up veering into the opposite lane,” the officer added.

Arif, who sustained injuries in the crash, had corroborated the findings, stating, “A car in front of me hit the brakes suddenly. When I hit the brakes, the truck kept going forward.”

After the incident, the case was registered against the truck driver.