‘We don’t wear $10,000 suits, $100,000 watches’: Google techie’s hilarious ‘very demure’ take on office attire

The “very demure, very mindful” TikTok trend is everywhere. Started by beauty influencer Jools Lebron, videos under this buzzword-slash-ethos hitting social media show how to be demure and mindful in different situations. A Google employee hopped into the trend to show what he wears while at work. The image shows a Google employee who posted a video under the “very demure, very mindful” trend. (Instagram/@mikejiang8)

“What it’s like to work at Google. Very demure. Very mindful. Very, my stock options haven’t fully vested yet and I would like a raise please,” Michael Jiang wrote on his Instagram. He shared a video of his comical interpretation of the trend, showcasing his office attire in a light-hearted manner.

He jokingly says, “We’re not investment bankers with our $10,000 suits and $100,000 watches,” and proceeds to show his Garmin, a smartwatch on the expensive side. He then adds that the watch he is wearing is “very demure”. He shares a few more witty comments before ending the clip.

According to Jiang’s LinkedIn, he is a Technical Program Manager at Google and the co-founder and CEO of Fitscovery.

Take a look at the viral video here:

What does “very demure, very mindful” mean?

According to Merriam-Webster, “Demure” means “affectedly modest, reserved, or serious.” Lebron, in her 40-second video, used the word in a phrase to show her toned-down makeup while searching for a new job. She explained that the phrase means opting for a more “natural appearance” and presenting oneself in a way that reflects being considerate of others.

How did the phrase go viral?

The TikTok share initially got lost in the sea of thousands of other posts, but it started gaining popularity once celebrities started sharing videos under the trend.

The viral phrase turned Jools Lebron into a social media sensation. Reportedly, she is looking forward to trademark its use. She has filed to trademark “very demure, very mindful” for various entertainment and advertising services.

What are your thoughts on this video under the “very demure, very mindful” trend?