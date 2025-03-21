Kannada vlogger’s lemon rice aka chitranna origin story goes viral, sparks debate

A video by Kannada vlogger Dharmendra on the origins of Chitranna aka lemon rice, has stirred a heated debate online, drawing both praise and criticism. Kannada vlogger Dharmendra.(Instagram/dharmendra5294)

While some social media users found his historical take intriguing, others dismissed it as misleading and inaccurate.

In his now-viral video, Dharmendra claims that the name Chitranna is derived from Chattra, a term referring to rest houses for travelers and pilgrims in ancient times.

According to him, caretakers of these shelters would pack rice meals for those continuing their journey, which was originally called Chattrada Anna—meaning “rice provided by the resting place staff.” Over time, he suggests, the term evolved into Chitranna.

Watch his video here:

How did X users react?

However, not everyone is convinced. Many users took to social media to refute the claim, arguing that there is no historical evidence to support this theory. Some pointed out that Chitranna has existed since the Mahabharata era and that the name is derived from the Sanskrit word Chitra, meaning “colorful”ma reference to the vibrant appearance of the dish.

Despite the backlash, Dharmendra continues to enjoy support from fans who argue that, even if his theory is inaccurate, his contributions to documenting Karnataka’s history and culture should not be dismissed.

"He may have been misled on this particular topic, but that doesn’t undo all his valuable work on Karnataka’s heritage," one user defended.

Others questioned the extent of the outrage over the topic. "Not sure why such a trivial matter is being blown out of proportion," another user commented, highlighting how the debate has taken on an unexpectedly intense tone.

