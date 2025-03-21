Bengaluru man shares long rant on city's conditions, claims living here is 'irritable'

A Bengaluru resident’s detailed rant about the city’s deteriorating living conditions has gone viral on Reddit, resonating with many who share his frustrations. In a post titled "Why living in Bengaluru has become irritable recently," the user ‘Normal_Excuse_6303’ detailed various issues such as rising pollution, incomplete roadwork, overcrowding, and worsening civic sense among residents. A Bengaluru resident shared concerns on Reddit about rising pollution, overcrowding, and civic issues.(AFP)

The Reddit user, who grew up in Basavanagudi and later moved to RR Nagar, expressed how his daily commute to MG Road had turned into an ordeal.

Pollution and incomplete roadwork adding to woes

The user highlighted the worsening air quality, saying, “I have been experiencing a lot more pollution, specifically dust everywhere. Being a former inhaler guy, this really affects me. Even when parked inside, bikes and cars are accumulating dust like crazy.”

Another major concern he pointed out was the deteriorating state of the city’s footpaths, which he claimed were being treated as garbage dumps. He also mentioned the rampant spitting of gutkha in public spaces, making it uncomfortable for pedestrians.

Crowding and public behaviour make daily life difficult

The post also shed light on the city’s growing population density, which has made commuting extremely difficult. The user shared his struggles with Bengaluru’s metro system, saying, “I went relatively early, at 7:30 am, to board the metro, but my station is just three stops from the starting point, and it was already packed. Frustrated, I left work early at 2:30 pm to avoid the rush, but even then, the train was completely full.”

Adding to his frustration, he pointed out a decline in public behaviour, claiming that “people are not nice and seems like everyone hates the other person and sees them as an enemy. The consideration and empathy for another living thing is very low.”

Check out his post here:

The internet reacts

His post resonated with many users, who shared their own experiences in the comments section.

One user remarked, “It’s true. The metro is no longer a comfortable option. The crowd is unbearable at all hours.”

Another commented, “The pollution has become worse in the past few years. I also had to buy an air purifier because of the dust.”

A third user added, “Public spaces are getting dirtier. I avoid footpaths because they’re covered in garbage and spit stains.”

Some, however, disagreed, with one saying, “Every city has problems, but Bengaluru still offers great opportunities and a better climate than most metros.”