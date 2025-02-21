Woman shares hack that helps her keep calm while stuck in traffic in Bengaluru: ‘Happier, slightly less vengeful’

Traffic is unavoidable in urban life, with congested roads and long commutes affecting millions daily. However, some cities have it worse than others and are infamous for heavy traffic, often leading to delays, frustration, and pollution. Highlighting that a woman shared how she found a solution to beat the annoyance of getting stuck in traffic in Bengaluru. In a post on X, she expressed that she had taken up reading. A woman shared a photo from her auto while stuck in traffic in Bengaluru. (X/@LaSanya203)

“Every morning, I’d waste energy getting mad at Blr traffic from Indiranagar to HSR- the potholes, anna missing every damn shortcut & ofc G-Maps gaslighting us. Now, I just read something new instead. Mood = 100x better. Arrive at work happier, smarter & slightly less vengeful,” X user Sanya Jain wrote. She also added a photo of herself reading while in an auto.

Take a look at the post here:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “People with motion sickness can’t relate.” Jain replied, “So true bestie, but somehow I get motion sickness only in cars. It’s funnily selective.” Another claimed, “Bengaluru traffic helps me read a minimum of 3 books in a month!” A third added, “welcome to the club, been doing that for sometime now, not the preferred way of reading, but it is what it is.” A fourth wrote, “I used to do this in Delhi. Travelling for 4 hours or more everyday in DMRC was no less than a nightmare. I even used to read books, listen to podcasts or write something. It was the most productive part of my day.”

According to the TomTom Traffic Index 2023, Bengaluru was named among the worst cities in Asia for traffic congestion. The index claimed that drivers spend an average of 28 minutes and 10 seconds to travel 10 kilometers. Reportedly, the index surveyed 387 cities across 55 countries.

Karnataka's deputy CM on Bengaluru traffic:

While speaking at the launch of the Namma Raste, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that it would take at least three years to resolve the city's congestion issues.