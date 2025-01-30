'Are you safe?': Man stuck on flyover in Bengaluru traffic gets unexpected message from Rapido

A man stuck on a flyover in Bengaluru was surprised after he received a message from Rapido enquiring about his safety. The man narrated the incident in a social media post, adding that the unexpected message came after his auto rickshaw did not move for a while. The Bengaluru man shared the screeenshot of the message he received from Rapido.(X/@unnimanga)

App-based cab services often alert riders when their hired vehicles are stationary for a long time to check up on their safety. However, in this particular incident the heavy traffic led to the man's auto being stuck in one place for a long time alerting the cab service.

"Rapido just asked if I am safe because apparently my auto hadn't moved in a while. Brother in Christ I am not in danger I'm just on Marathahalli bridge," the man said, sharing a light-hearted take on the interaction, asking the app to "calm down".

Take a look at the post here:

"Calm down its just a Tuesday," he added.

Social media reacts

The post amused many on social media, some of whom even declared the quirky interaction as a "peak Bengaluru moment". "Uber asked me the same thing two days in a row while I got stuck at Marathahalli," said one of them.

"This happened to me once, and I burst out laughing in pain since i was running late already," said another.

"I think I once had Uber ask me the same thing. It was kind of reassuring but also funny cause I was stuck in Delhi-Noida traffic," shared a third user.

Others shared their own stories of being stuck on the bridge in traffic. "Spent almost 1.5 hours around there yesterday and was shocked to see it not as crowded today," shared one of them.

"Reading this while stuck on the Marathahalli bridge is ironic? Or divine intervention," said another.

