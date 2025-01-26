'Jaldi aao babu': Delhi lawyer shares Uber driver's creepy message after booking ride

A Delhi-based lawyer took to social media to recount her horrible experience with Uber after a driver sent inappropriate messages shortly after she booked a ride. "We live in 21st century and still things are soo pathetic and traumatic for people on everyday basis that even an auto driver can harass you while walking in a broad day light.. in one of the most poshest area of the city," she wrote in a LinkedIn post. The lawyer shared screenshots of the messages she received from the driver.(Representational)

The lawyer added screenshots of the messages she received from the driver. She revealed that the "disturbing texts" after 5 minutes of booking the cab. "I cancelled the booking and filed a complaint against this person and the process of grievance redressal for Uber India is send a sympathetic message to the aggrieved and forget about it.. is it how it works?" she wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

The lawyer also shared a response from Uber after she complained about the incident.

The lawyer also shared a response from Uber after she complained about the incident, adding her frustration over the company demanding 24-48 hours to respond. "What if this same thing happened to other women during these so called 48hrs of your policy ? Are you guys ready to take responsibility of my safety and the safety of those women out there?" she said.

In a later response, Uber shared that the driver was banned from the platform. "We’ve reached out to your driver in question and based on the feedback provided, we have barred their access to the Uber platform. If you decide to make a police report, or if you have already done so, Uber can help by providing necessary information to the law enforcement, subject to our privacy and confidentiality policies," they said in a response shared by the lawyer.

Her post ignited a debate on LinkedIn, with many users voicing their own concerns about safety while booking cabs. “I booked an Uber today, the driver refused to turn on the AC and asked me to get another cab as he was equally rude and carefree of any rules or accountability. To my surprise, I was charged almost 60% of the fare as he started the ride and marked it as completed," said one of them.