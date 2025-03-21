Chaos in Karnataka assembly: 18 BJP MLAs suspended for six months over ‘disrespecting’ the Chair

In a significant development on Friday, 18 BJP MLAs have been suspended from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for six months for “disrespecting” the Chair and disrupting proceedings, news agency PTI reported. The suspension came after the legislators created a ruckus during the session.(Special Arrangement)

The suspension came after the legislators created a ruckus during the session, prompting stern action from the Speaker.

Among those suspended are senior BJP leaders, Doddanagouda H Patil, Ashwath Narayan CN, SR Vishwanath, BA Basavaraj, Shri MR Patil, Channabasappa (Channi), B Suresh Gowda, Umanath A Kotyan, Sharanu Salagar, Shailendra Beldale, CK Ramamurthy, Yashpal A Suvarna, BP Harish, Bharath Shetty Y, Munirathna, Basavaraj Mattimood, Dheeraj Muniraju, and Chandru Lamani, PTI reported.

Watch video here:

(Also Read: Bengaluru man shares long rant on city's conditions, claims living here is 'irritable')

Earlier today, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly descended into chaos as state BJP MLAs stormed the Well of the House, and tore and threw papers in protest.

The ruckus unfolded as the Assembly passed the state budget, forcing marshals to intervene and evict the protesting legislators.

The opposition, led by BJP leader R Ashoka, was agitating against the Congress government’s decision to grant a four per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

The protest intensified when the BJP members surrounded Speaker UT Khader’s chair, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several ministers to demand their removal by marshals.

(Also Read: Bengaluru cafe's ‘Hindi is official language’ board triggers massive backlash)

Despite the disorder, the Assembly managed to pass the budget, along with bills to increase the salaries, pensions, and allowances of MLAs, ministers, and the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the session, BJP legislators were also protesting from the Well of the House, demanding a judicial probe into an alleged attempt to “honey trap” a minister.

BJP legislators raised loud slogans "down, down" as some members held CDs in their hands claiming they had proof of the alleged honey trap. They then stormed into the well of the house even as CM Siddaramaiah was speaking.