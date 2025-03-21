Bengaluru cafe's ‘Hindi is official language’ board triggers massive backlash

A signboard at a local eatery in Bengaluru's Vidyaranyapura has sparked a fresh language debate in Karnataka’s capital. The sign quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many questioning its intent and accusing it of being provocative. (X/@Karnatakaportf)

The board, which read “Hindi is the official language,” was displayed at Sri Guru Darshan Cafe, drawing widespread backlash on social media and reigniting debates over linguistic identity.

How did X users react?

The sign quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many questioning its intent and accusing it of being provocative. Several users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed outrage, asserting that Kannada is the official language of Karnataka, while Hindi and English are only official at the national level.

One user wrote, “This is provocative! Respect the land and its culture. But before shaming a business, people should verify whether it was done by the owner or some vindictive staff.”

Another questioned, “Do they mean to say customers must know Hindi to dine there? If so, it should be shut down for inciting tensions in the city, which is already facing language-related issues.”

Some even speculated that the signboard could have been hacked, stating, “It’s easy to tamper with such digital boards.”

Police response

Following the controversy, the police intervened and investigated the matter. According to officials, the sign was initially put up by an individual named Babu. However, the cafe owner had reportedly not noticed the board until the issue gained traction online.

After being informed, the owners promptly removed the sign. The police have assured that they will further review the incident to determine if any mischief was involved.

