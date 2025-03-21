Bengaluru biker blocks traffic by standing in the middle of the road after heated clash with car driver. Video

Bengaluru's increasing road rage incidents are not only raising serious safety concerns but also contributing to severe traffic congestion in the already overcrowded city. A recent viral video has once again highlighted this growing menace, showing a man blocking an entire road during an altercation with a car driver, leading to a complete standstill. Man in Bengaluru blocked the road after brawl with a car driver. (X/ThirdEyeDude)

Take a look at the video

The footage, captured by the dashcam of the car involved, was shared on social media platform X by the handle ‘Third Eye.’ According to the video, the altercation began when a two-wheeler rider attempted to force his way in front of a car at a traffic signal. When the car driver refused to yield, the biker reacted aggressively by stopping his scooter in the middle of the road and standing in front of the vehicle, demanding the driver step out.

Even as the traffic signal turned green, the man refused to budge, worsening the congestion. With a long queue of vehicles honking behind, the car driver was eventually forced to maneuver around the biker to move ahead.

As the video gained traction online, netizens strongly criticized the biker’s behavior and called upon Bengaluru Police to take action. One user expressed frustration, writing, "Where does he even expect to go? There's no space ahead! Two-wheelers feel entitled to squeeze through and scratch our cars just because they have smaller vehicles. This is unacceptable!" Another user commented, "It’s alarming how some people think they can intimidate others even after violating traffic rules. This sense of entitlement is both shocking and dangerous."

A third user sarcastically pointed out the irony, stating, "In a rush to cut through vehicles, but somehow has all the time in the world to waste by blocking traffic. An absolute oxyMORON."

As road rage incidents continue to escalate in the city, Bengaluru Police has urged residents to avoid engaging in altercations on the road. Authorities have advised the public to report such incidents by dialing 112 for immediate police intervention.