DK Shivakumar opposes Karnataka bandh on March 22, cites impact on SSLC students' exams

The Karnataka government has expressed its disapproval of the statewide bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations on March 22, citing its potential disruption to SSLC (Class 10) exams scheduled for the same day. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that the administration would engage with the protesting groups to persuade them that a bandh is not the right approach. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Responding to concerns raised by Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in the Legislative Council, Shivakumar emphasized that such protests could negatively impact thousands of students appearing for their crucial board exams. He noted that the government had planned to launch a month-long water conservation initiative along with the Cauvery aarti on March 22, coinciding with World Water Day.

What is the reason for strike?

The bandh has been called by Kannada Okkuta, an umbrella body representing multiple pro-Kannada groups, in response to an incident in Belagavi last month where a state-run bus conductor was allegedly assaulted for not knowing Marathi. However, Shivakumar argued that the organisations should have engaged with the government before announcing such a move.

Speaking to the media, he reiterated the government's stand against bandhs, stating that courts also do not support such actions, whether politically motivated or otherwise. He assured that officials had been instructed to hold discussions with the protesting groups, emphasizing that they cannot take the law into their own hands.

Meanwhile, Kannada Okkuta leader Vatal Nagaraj claimed that the bandh would receive widespread support, though doubts remain about the participation of certain organisations. The announcement has caused confusion among Bengaluru residents and people across the state, particularly students and parents worried about transportation to exam centres.

Uncertainty looms over whether KSRTC and BMTC buses will operate as usual, as there has been no official confirmation from transport authorities. With the bandh date approaching, concerns continue to mount over its potential impact on public services and student movement.