Bengaluru pubs may operate till 1 am as Karnataka government weighs policy change

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 21, 2025 10:37 AM IST

Bengaluru's Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is considering extending pub hours to support night workers. Currently, pubs operate until 11:30 p.m. 

The Karnataka government is considering extending the operating hours of pubs, microbreweries, and other business establishments in Bengaluru. Speaking in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed support for allowing businesses to remain open for longer hours.

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the government will consider operating pubs till 1 am.
Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the government will consider operating pubs till 1 am.

Also Read - Karnataka to introduce sex education, cyber hygiene, and moral classes for school students

What did DK Shivakumar say?

“Bengaluru is a global city where many professionals work late into the night, catering to international clients. We are open to the idea of extending operational hours for pubs and other commercial establishments,” he stated. Shivakumar further mentioned that he, along with the Home Minister and the Excise Minister, would convene a meeting to deliberate on the matter. His remarks came as a response to a query raised by BJP member H.S. Gopinath, directed at Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur.

Thimmapur clarified that at present, pubs in Bengaluru are permitted to operate between 10 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. He also revealed that in the past three years, 11 cases had been registered against establishments for violating the deadline regulations. Government data indicates that the city is home to 57 standalone pubs serving only beer and an additional 699 establishments that offer a wider range of alcoholic beverages.

In November last year, restaurant owners in Bengaluru had approached the city’s police commissioner, seeking approval for 24/7 operations. Despite the government granting permission for restaurants to function round-the-clock, several owners alleged that police authorities were still enforcing nighttime restrictions.

Also Read - Two arrested for writing pro-Pakistan slogans, abusing Kannadigas in Bengaluru factory

The existing government directive permitting round-the-clock operations applies only to restaurants and not to bars serving alcohol. In light of this, representatives from the Bengaluru-based hotel and hospitality sector met with Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to voice their concerns. They also proposed streamlining the licensing process by integrating the trade license, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license, and shop and establishment licenses into a single, permanent license.

The Karnataka government had previously announced that hotels and commercial establishments employing more than 10 staff members could function without time restrictions. However, ambiguity remains regarding the enforcement of this policy, particularly concerning establishments that serve liquor.

