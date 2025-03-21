Karnataka to introduce sex education, cyber hygiene, and moral classes for school students

The Karnataka government is set to introduce sex education classes for students in grades eight to twelve, according to School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa. Addressing the Legislative Council, the minister stated that the initiative aims to equip teenagers with essential knowledge about physical, emotional, and hormonal changes during adolescence. Karnataka to introduce sex education classes for 8th to 12th grade students (Pic for representation)

The program will be conducted twice a week by medical professionals and will incorporate periodic health check-ups and counseling sessions twice a year. Primary Health Centre staff will be engaged to educate students about hygiene, communicable diseases, and the dangers of drug abuse.

In addition to sex education, the government is planning to roll out cyber hygiene classes to tackle concerns related to digital addiction, premature sexual activity, and teenage pregnancies. However, the timeline for these classes remains uncertain.

Furthermore, moral education is set to become a mandatory subject for students from grades one to ten, with sessions likely to be conducted twice a week starting from the next academic year. The curriculum will emphasize core values such as integrity, truthfulness, and patience.

To enhance awareness about child safety, police officials will be involved in educating students about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Through interactive sessions, students will gain a better understanding of their rights and legal safeguards against exploitation.

The government’s comprehensive approach aims to address multiple challenges faced by adolescents, ensuring their overall well-being and responsible digital engagement.