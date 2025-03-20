Karnataka HC grants permission for ‘Justice for Sowjanya’ protest in Bengaluru's Freedom Park

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted permission for a peaceful protest at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, in connection with the ongoing demand for justice in the Sowjanya case. Karnataka High Court (Wikimedia Commons)(HT_PRINT)

The protest is being organised to demand justice for Soujanya (17), a second-year Pre-University student of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College who was allegedly raped and murder on October 9, 2012.

The order was delivered by Justice M Nagaprasanna while hearing petitions filed by Karnataka Karmikara Vedike and Native Empowering and Equipping Team for Hope and Interaction.

While allowing the protest, the court underscored the importance of maintaining peace and public order. It stated that if there was any breach of the law during the demonstration, authorities would be within their rights to take appropriate legal action.

Justice Nagaprasanna observed, "I deem it appropriate to permit the petitioners to hold a peaceful protest, strictly in consonance with the law. If there is any violation of the observations made in the judgments of the coordinate bench, the respondent state is at liberty to take action in accordance with the law."

During the hearing, Advocate A Velan, representing the petitioners, informed the court that an initial request for holding the protest was submitted to the Tahsildar in Belthangady Taluk. The request was initially approved but later withdrawn following an objection from an advocate.

The petitioners argued that the state government could not suppress the fundamental right to protest by issuing blanket prohibitory orders. They contended that preventing citizens from demonstrating peacefully would amount to an infringement of their constitutional rights under Article 19(1)(a), which guarantees freedom of speech and expression. Velan assured the court that the protest would be conducted lawfully.

Soujanya case was widely discussed case in Karnataka, especially in the coastal region of the state. Her body was found near the Nethravathi river and her hands were tied to a tree with her shawl.

The police charged Santhosh Rao with the murder but he was acquitted by a Bengaluru Sessions Court in 2023. Throughout the legal proceedings, Soujanya's family maintained that Santhosh Rao had been wrongfully implicated, alleging flaws in the investigation and asserting that Veerendra Heggade, a religious leader from Dharmasthala, shielded the actual perpetrators.

The acquittal prompted public protests and renewed calls for a fresh inquiry into the case.