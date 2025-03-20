Bengaluru fumes as metro congratulates Sunita Williams amid fare hike, project delays. ‘Focus on your job first’

Bengaluru residents continue to express frustration and anger over Namma Metro, as issues related to increased fares, endless delays in completing new routes, and ongoing construction chaos on major roads persist. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) recently faced criticism on social media for congratulating NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore instead of addressing public concerns. Bengaluru Metro faced flak after it congratulated Sunita Williams on social media for her safe return to earth. (Nasa Astronauts - X)

On Wednesday, BMRCL posted on X, saying, "#BMRCL welcomes Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth! Your achievements continue to make us proud." However, instead of appreciation, the comments section was flooded with complaints from irate commuters, questioning the priorities of the metro authorities.

One user remarked, "First clear the debris and dirt that your constructions have created in Silk Board, Outer Ring Road, HSR Layout, and Ibbalur. Then welcome them!" Another user criticized the metro’s inefficiency, saying, "Who are you to welcome her to Earth? Just focus on building pillars faster, lowering fares, boosting ad revenue, and keeping stations clean!"

The fare hike remains a significant point of contention, with many demanding a rollback. "Do your job and deliver projects on time with quality. Reduce fares and stop acting like a profit-driven private company. You are a public utility service meant to provide affordable commuting options for all citizens! Make us proud of your work," wrote a user.

Another commuter highlighted operational delays, saying, “Sunita and Butch won’t solve Bengaluru Metro’s problems. We are ashamed that BMRCL is wasting taxpayers’ money. Rakes were not ordered on time, delaying the Yellow Line. The same is likely to happen with the airport line. During peak hours, metro trains should run every 1.5 minutes. Please focus on your work.”

Adding a touch of sarcasm, another user joked, "Increase fares in the name of Sunita Williams."

The recent fare hike, which has increased ticket prices by over 40%, has added to the public outrage, with the maximum ticket price now reaching ₹90. Despite widespread demand for a rollback, BMRCL has not provided any substantial relief to commuters, further fueling discontent among Bengaluru residents.