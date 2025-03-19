Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, has been making waves online with its witty and sharp responses to user queries on X. People have been actively engaging with the chatbot, eager to see its take on various topics. Recently, the Hubballi Police joined the trend by using Grok to highlight their rapid emergency response time. Hubballi Police joined the trend by using Grok to highlight their rapid emergency response time.(REUTERS)

What Grok said?

The Hubballi City Police posed a question to Grok, asking how quickly their team responds when the public dials the emergency helpline 112. In response, Grok stated, “The average arrival time for ERSS 112 in Hubli-Dharwad is ~5 min 20 sec, per local police claims, making it the fastest in Karnataka. Data is limited, so this may vary by emergency type and location.” Proud of this recognition, the police department used the chatbot’s response to emphasize their efficiency in attending to emergency calls.

Authorities have consistently urged citizens to call 112 in case of emergencies, ensuring that a patrol vehicle is dispatched at any time of the day. This advisory extends to police departments across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, where law enforcement officials have encouraged people to rely on the emergency helpline instead of taking matters into their own hands during incidents like road rage.

Earlier, Bengaluru Police too demonstrated their swift action by apprehending an interstate dacoity gang in just 12 minutes. The criminals were caught in the act while attempting a robbery in Thalaghattapura. Thanks to a timely complaint via the 112 emergency service, police responded promptly and arrested seven suspects. The operation also led to the recovery of lethal weapons and sacks of chili powder, which the gang had likely intended to use as deterrents.

Sharing a detailed timeline of the operation, Bengaluru Police posted on their official X handle: “At 5:20 am, a resident noticed utensils scattered on the floor and checked CCTV footage, which showed seven intruders entering the house. At 5:23 am, he alerted his father, who was sleeping, and they immediately dialed 112 for help. By 5:33 am, police had arrived at the scene and successfully arrested the suspects by 5:35 am.”