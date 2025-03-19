BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal booked for derogatory remarks on Kannada actress Ranya Rao

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has been booked for allegedly making derogatory comments about Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested in a gold smuggling case, police said. The case was registered at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru on Tuesday following a complaint by Akula Anuradha. Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal (Source: ANI)

According to the complaint, Yatnal made offensive remarks about the actress while addressing the media in Vijayapura on Monday. The FIR has been filed under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. The complainant claimed that Ranya Rao, a multi-language actress with a respectable standing in society, was subjected to remarks that were objectionable, vulgar, and disrespectful.

Ranya Rao, also known as Harshavardhini Ranya, is the stepdaughter of senior Karnataka IPS officer DGP K Ramachandra Rao. She was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3 after authorities seized 14.2 kg of gold bars of foreign origin, valued at ₹12.56 crore, from her possession. A subsequent raid on her residence led to the recovery of gold jewelry worth ₹2.06 crore and cash amounting to ₹2.67 crore. Investigators suspect she may be linked to a larger smuggling network.

Yatnal's remarks about the actress have sparked controversy, with many condemning his choice of words. The BJP leader allegedly made a crude comment, suggesting that Rao had hidden gold "everywhere she has holes." He further stated that he had gathered complete details about her network, including those who facilitated her security clearance and the smuggling operation. "I will reveal everything during the session. Those involved must be held accountable. Should we defend someone just because they are a central government employee?" he said.

His remarks have drawn sharp criticism, with calls for action against him for making disrespectful comments about a woman. The case continues to develop as authorities investigate both the smuggling allegations against Ranya Rao and the remarks made by Yatnal.

