Mandya hostel tragedy: Death toll rises to two after suspected food poisoning in Holi party

A tragic case of suspected food poisoning at a private school hostel in Karnataka's Mandya area has resulted in the death of two students from Meghalaya. A 12-year-old boy, who was receiving treatment for multiple organ failure, passed away on Monday night. Earlier, a 13-year-old student had also succumbed after consuming food at the hostel. Students fall ill after consuming food at a school hostel in Karnataka's Mandya.

Also Read - Will fight legal battle against Karnataka government conspiracy: HD Kumaraswamy

Following the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and assured that action was being taken. In a post on social media platform X, he confirmed that the school’s owner and the hostel warden had been arrested. Additionally, the school has been shut down, and arrangements are being made to bring the affected students back home.

The unfortunate event occurred at Gokula Vidya Samsthe, located in T Kagepura village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district. On Sunday, over 50 students fell ill and were rushed to the hospital after consuming food at the hostel. Preliminary investigations revealed that the school had been operating without a license for its hostel facility. The hostel, which lacked basic amenities such as proper toilets, was being run illegally on the first floor of the school building.

Also Read - Porsche expands presence in Bengaluru with new showroom in Whitefield. Details

Authorities reported that the school housed 202 students from LKG to Class 8, with around 30 boarders—most of them hailing from Meghalaya. Investigators discovered that hostel students were often served leftover food sourced from nearby events, celebrations, and weddings. On March 14, food from a Holi feast, which included vegetable pulao and chutney, was provided to the hostel students. Initially, none of the children reported any discomfort, but the following day, six students complained of severe stomach pain and were hospitalized. The condition of some deteriorated, leading to one student's death on Sunday. Of the 28 students undergoing treatment, seven remain in critical condition, with one on ventilator support.

Three people arrested in connection with the incident

Mandya Superintendent of Police, Mallikarjun Baladandi, confirmed that the authorities have registered a case under Section 286 (negligent conduct concerning a poisonous substance) and Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, including the cook who prepared the food, the hostel warden who failed to verify its quality, and the school owner for gross negligence.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar stated that the health department was alerted on March 15 and immediately dispatched officials to investigate the matter. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also addressed the tragedy on X, calling it a heartbreaking incident and extending his sympathies to the affected families. The state government has assured strict action against those responsible while ensuring that necessary medical care is provided to the ailing students.