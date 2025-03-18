Will fight legal battle against Karnataka government conspiracy: HD Kumaraswamy

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday denied allegations of land encroachment, stating he legally purchased the land 40 years ago. Before leaving for New Delhi, he said he had not received any notice and accused the Congress government of targeting him. Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (ANI)

Kumaraswamy asserted the matter had been investigated multiple times and vowed to challenge the government's actions legally.

"I have never engaged in any illegal activities in my life. The land in question was purchased 40 years ago, and I will fight against this government's conspiracy through legal means," said Kumaraswamy.

He added, "I have served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka twice. I have never encroached on land, nor have I engaged in any illegal activities. This land I purchased 40 years ago. Even if the government wants to evict an ordinary citizen, a notice must be issued at least 15 days in advance as per the law. However, I have not received any notice or official communication till now."

"Everyone knows the kind of oppression this government is engaging in. It is looting Bengaluru city. For the first time in the country's history, an SIT has been formed for such a case. Such actions will have consequences one day or the other," he warned.

"I have become the primary target of the Congress government. For them, it seems like no one else exists. I am closely observing all the developments. This land, which I purchased 40 years ago, has already undergone numerous investigations--over a hundred times. The scrutiny has been ongoing for four decades. If this is my situation, imagine the plight of ordinary citizens," he expressed concern.

"This is land that I legally acquired 40 years ago. I will fight against the government's actions within the framework of the law. No one needs to panic. However, the media must report the truth after verifying the facts," he urged journalists.

Karnataka's revenue department on Tuesday initiated steps to recover over 14 acres of government land at Kethaganahalli in Ramanagara district, which has allegedly been encroached upon by the Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Union Minister Kumaraswamy.

Following instructions from the High Court which ordered the removal of encroachment, the Ramanagara district administration initiated steps to recover over 14 acres of government land at Kethaganahalli in Ramanagara district, which has allegedly been encroached upon by the Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Union Minister Kumaraswamy.

Officials have moved two JCBs and other equipment into the farmland and begun surveying the land.

Earlier today JDS legislative leader Suresh Babu alleged "politics of hatred" by the State government against Union Minister Kumaraswamy.

"Kumaraswamy should have got three acres of land. The government should have got that too surveyed. But leaving that aside, this is being done with just a political angle," he said.