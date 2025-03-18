Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport wins global award for best arrivals. Details

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has once again been recognized on the global stage, securing the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for ‘Best Airport for Arrivals Globally’ in 2024. This marks the third consecutive year that the airport has received this prestigious honor, according to a press release issued by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday. Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport got an award for ‘Best Airport for Arrivals Globally’ in 2024. (Instagram/@iamkarlrock)

The ACI ASQ Award, one of the most respected accolades in the aviation industry, is based on direct passenger feedback. It evaluates airports worldwide on several critical aspects, including overall comfort, cleanliness, service efficiency, and convenience.

Passengers traveling through Bengaluru airport have consistently praised its seamless arrival experience, highlighting features such as quick immigration and customs processes, high-speed WiFi, efficient baggage handling, and a well-organized system that minimizes wait times, the release stated.

Beyond its operational excellence, Bengaluru airport’s Terminal-2 (T2) was recognized for its stunning architecture in 2023. The prestigious Prix Versailles, a Paris-based awards jury that honors outstanding architectural designs worldwide, had awarded KIA’s new terminal the ‘Special Prize for an Interior’, acknowledging its unique and aesthetic design.

Bengaluru Airport's T2 attracts awards for KIA

Terminal-2, which commenced domestic operations in January 2023, currently caters to select domestic airlines as well as all international flights. It was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022 and has been designed to reflect Bengaluru’s identity as the ‘Garden City of India’.

With its lush vertical gardens, abundant greenery, and bamboo-clad roofs, the terminal offers passengers a one-of-a-kind travel experience that seamlessly blends nature with modern infrastructure. The architectural brilliance of T2 has placed Bengaluru’s airport among the most beautiful in the world, further enhancing its reputation as a global travel hub.