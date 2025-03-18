Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport wins global award for best arrivals. Details

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2025 01:05 PM IST

Bengaluru's KIA praised for seamless arrival experience, quick immigration, and efficient baggage handling, contributing to its latest ACI award.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has once again been recognized on the global stage, securing the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for ‘Best Airport for Arrivals Globally’ in 2024. This marks the third consecutive year that the airport has received this prestigious honor, according to a press release issued by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Monday.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport got an award for ‘Best Airport for Arrivals Globally’ in 2024. (Instagram/@iamkarlrock)
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport got an award for ‘Best Airport for Arrivals Globally’ in 2024. (Instagram/@iamkarlrock)

Also Read - Bengaluru’s second airport site to be chosen on merit, says Karnataka Minister

The ACI ASQ Award, one of the most respected accolades in the aviation industry, is based on direct passenger feedback. It evaluates airports worldwide on several critical aspects, including overall comfort, cleanliness, service efficiency, and convenience.

Passengers traveling through Bengaluru airport have consistently praised its seamless arrival experience, highlighting features such as quick immigration and customs processes, high-speed WiFi, efficient baggage handling, and a well-organized system that minimizes wait times, the release stated.

Beyond its operational excellence, Bengaluru airport’s Terminal-2 (T2) was recognized for its stunning architecture in 2023. The prestigious Prix Versailles, a Paris-based awards jury that honors outstanding architectural designs worldwide, had awarded KIA’s new terminal the ‘Special Prize for an Interior’, acknowledging its unique and aesthetic design.

Also Read - Bengaluru man falls for ‘Kumbh Mela crisis’ scam, loses 1.4 lakh to fake BBMP engineer: Report

Bengaluru Airport's T2 attracts awards for KIA

Terminal-2, which commenced domestic operations in January 2023, currently caters to select domestic airlines as well as all international flights. It was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022 and has been designed to reflect Bengaluru’s identity as the ‘Garden City of India’.

With its lush vertical gardens, abundant greenery, and bamboo-clad roofs, the terminal offers passengers a one-of-a-kind travel experience that seamlessly blends nature with modern infrastructure. The architectural brilliance of T2 has placed Bengaluru’s airport among the most beautiful in the world, further enhancing its reputation as a global travel hub.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On