Bengaluru’s second airport site to be chosen on merit, says Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru’s long-awaited second airport will be chosen purely on merit, keeping in mind the city’s residents, industries, and overall economic growth, Karnataka Infrastructure Minister M B Patil said on Monday. The Minister also mentioned that he along with officials of his department will meet the Union Civil Aviation Minister. (Representational Image)

Speaking to reporters, Patil stated that the state government has shortlisted three potential locations and will consult the Union Civil Aviation Ministry before finalizing a site. Following the ongoing Assembly session, he and officials from his department will travel to Delhi to discuss the matter with the Union Civil Aviation Minister and facilitate a site inspection by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

“The Airport Authority will assess the shortlisted locations, and their approval will be crucial in determining the feasibility and viability of the project. The final decision will be made based on these factors,” Patil said.

Two of the shortlisted sites are near Harohalli on Kanakapura Road, while the third is on Kunigal Road in Nelamangala. Patil highlighted that the Kunigal Road site is about 38 km from Bengaluru’s city center, whereas the Kanakapura Road locations offer better connectivity due to their proximity to the metro, NICE Road, and the Mysuru Expressway.

"The sites have been selected keeping in mind connectivity and that it should be within 50 km. If the place is too far, no one will come. We will give land, but investors have to come to invest and they will consider feasibility and viability before investing. No one will come and invest if we give land somewhere and tell them to come up with an airport. Giving land is our responsibility, rest will be on the PPP model," he added.

The Minister made it clear that he would not yield to any pressure while deciding the location for Bengaluru's second airport and said the decision will be based solely on merit. "We are clear that considering the interest of Bengaluru, its people, industries and economy, we will take a decision. I haven't buckled under any pressure so far and won't budge in the future too," he said.

Observing that after the Assembly session, he and the Secretary of his department will meet the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Patil said, "We will obtain the viability report, detailed project report, conduct study analyses, and then take a call." He added that he would also meet the union ministers from the state Pralhad Joshi, V Somanna, H D Kumaraswamy, to ensure that the inspections take place soon. "Once the site approval is granted, we can decide on which site," he added.

The Minister had earlier said that the exclusivity clause or preference clause of the Bengaluru International Airport at Devanahalli will end by 2033, and that the airport's capacity of hundred million passengers will be achieved by 2030. Hence the government has started early preparations.

"If we start now, it will take seven to eight years."

(With PTI inputs)

