Karnataka government suggests three locations for Bengaluru's second airport to Centre

The Karnataka government has formally proposed three potential sites for a second international airport near Bengaluru, reported Deccan Herald. The proposal was sent to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday, highlighting the need for another airport to handle the city's growing air traffic. Apart from the Kempegowda International Airport, the Karnataka government is planning to build another airport for Bengaluru.

According to the report, two of the identified locations are along Kanakapura Road, positioned in the southern part of Bengaluru, diagonal to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). While one of these locations falls within Bangalore Urban district, the other is situated in Ramanagara district. Among these, a site near Harohalli is reportedly within 10 km of the last station on the Metro’s Green Line.

The government has earmarked 4,800 acres for one of the Kanakapura Road locations, while the other spans 5,000 acres. Meanwhile, the third proposed site is along Kunigal Road in Nelamangala, where around 5,200 acres have been identified for the project.

To accelerate the process, the state has assured the central government that it is ready to allocate a minimum of 4,500 acres at any of these shortlisted locations. With passenger traffic at KIA projected to reach 90 million by 2033, authorities are eager to finalize the site selection and obtain approval at the earliest.

The urgency of the project has heightened due to Tamil Nadu’s rapid progress in developing an airport in Hosur. If Karnataka delays its plans, there is concern that Bengaluru could lose air traffic to the neighboring state, further emphasizing the need for swift action. The location will be finalised soon.