Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, who also serves as the state’s finance minister, began to present the 2025-26 Budget today after the session began on March 3. This marks his 16th budget, setting a record. On March 4, the Business Advisory Committee, led by Siddaramaiah, approved a salary hike for state legislators, a move likely to spark controversy. When the BJP-led government raised MLA salaries in February 2022, there was little opposition from Congress or JD(S)....Read More

Ahead of the budget presentation, Siddaramaiah described it as more than a financial statement, calling it a roadmap for the seven crore people of Karnataka. He assured that the budget aims to benefit all sections of society through government schemes.

The budget size is expected to reach ₹4 lakh crore, up from ₹3.71 lakh crore in the current fiscal year.

In a post on 'X', the CM said he had consulted cabinet ministers, senior officials, farmers, backward class organisations, minority groups, and religious leaders to address public aspirations in a non-partisan manner.

“Over the past few days, I have held meetings with our cabinet ministers; senior officials of various departments; leaders of -- farmers, exploited, minority, backward class organizations; and religious leaders,” he wrote.

A key challenge in this budget will be balancing funds between infrastructure and social welfare, particularly the government's five guarantee schemes, for which ₹52,000 crore was allocated in 2024-25. There are expectations of increased borrowings to finance developmental projects.

Meanwhile, BJP-JD(S) MLAs have sought an additional ₹5 crore per constituency for development. A delegation led by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R Ashok met Siddaramaiah to request ₹50 crore for infrastructure, roads, and basic facilities in all constituencies.