Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Govt allots ₹233 crore per constituency to implement guarantees
- 31 Mins ago ₹50,000 support for minorities opting for simple marriages
- 33 Mins ago Food allowance for police on bandobast duty hiked to ₹300
- 34 Mins ago Digital agricultural service centres to be set up to aid farmers
- 36 Mins ago 4,000 govt schools to introduce bilingual sections for enhanced language fluency
- 39 Mins ago CM announces major infrastructure projects to tackle Bengaluru’s traffic problem
- 44 Mins ago ‘Knowledge Bank’ to be established at IISc Bengaluru
- 49 Mins ago ₹1,800 crore sanctioned for 21 'Brand Bengaluru' projects
- 53 Mins ago ₹100 cr allocated for Jain, Buddhist, Sikh development; ₹250 cr for Christian community
- 55 Mins ago State govt increases honorarium for Jain priests, Sikh Granthis, and mosque Imams
- 57 Mins ago State govt to launch own OTT platform
- 59 Mins ago Additional Haj Bhavan to be constructed
- 2 Mins ago Bengaluru Metro to extend network to Kempegowda International Airport
- 4 Mins ago Multiplexes across the state can now charge a maximum ticket price of ₹200
- 7 Mins ago CM announces ₹1,000 cr minority colony development programme
- 10 Mins ago Siddaramaiah defends guarantee schemes
- 11 Mins ago State to launch 250 Moulana Azad Model Schools, ₹500 crore plan unveiled
- 14 Mins ago State GDP records 7.8% growth, says CM Siddaramaiah in speech
- 16 Mins ago LoP R Ashoka claims 'it's his last Budget' on Siddaramaiah's speech
- 25 Mins ago ‘All the guarantees have been implemented,’ says minister Sudhakar
- 27 Mins ago CM Siddaramaiah begins speech with quotes from Kuvempu, Adiga
- 30 Mins ago ‘We are there to protect the people of Karnataka,’ says dy CM DK Shivakumar
- 41 Mins ago State govt unlikely to scale down social spending despite financial constraints
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, who also serves as the state’s finance minister, began to present the 2025-26 Budget today after the session began on March 3. This marks his 16th budget, setting a record. On March 4, the Business Advisory Committee, led by Siddaramaiah, approved a salary hike for state legislators, a move likely to spark controversy. When the BJP-led government raised MLA salaries in February 2022, there was little opposition from Congress or JD(S)....Read More
Ahead of the budget presentation, Siddaramaiah described it as more than a financial statement, calling it a roadmap for the seven crore people of Karnataka. He assured that the budget aims to benefit all sections of society through government schemes.
The budget size is expected to reach ₹4 lakh crore, up from ₹3.71 lakh crore in the current fiscal year.
In a post on 'X', the CM said he had consulted cabinet ministers, senior officials, farmers, backward class organisations, minority groups, and religious leaders to address public aspirations in a non-partisan manner.
“Over the past few days, I have held meetings with our cabinet ministers; senior officials of various departments; leaders of -- farmers, exploited, minority, backward class organizations; and religious leaders,” he wrote.
A key challenge in this budget will be balancing funds between infrastructure and social welfare, particularly the government's five guarantee schemes, for which ₹52,000 crore was allocated in 2024-25. There are expectations of increased borrowings to finance developmental projects.
Meanwhile, BJP-JD(S) MLAs have sought an additional ₹5 crore per constituency for development. A delegation led by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R Ashok met Siddaramaiah to request ₹50 crore for infrastructure, roads, and basic facilities in all constituencies.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: ₹50,000 support for minorities opting for simple marriages
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: CM Siddaramaiah announced a financial assistance scheme offering ₹50,000 to minority families opting for simple, low-cost weddings over lavish celebrations.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Food allowance for police on bandobast duty hiked to ₹300
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: During his budget speech, CM Siddaramaiah announced an increase in food allowance for police personnel on bandobast duty from ₹200 to ₹300.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Digital agricultural service centres to be set up to aid farmers
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Karnataka will establish digital agricultural service centres to help farmers and policymakers make informed decisions on crops and enhance productivity.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: 4,000 govt schools to introduce bilingual sections for enhanced language fluency
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: CM Siddaramaiah announced that 4,000 government schools will introduce bilingual sections to enhance students' fluency in English and their mother tongue.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: CM announces major infrastructure projects to tackle Bengaluru’s traffic problem
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: CM Siddaramaiah has announced major infrastructure projects to address Bengaluru's traffic congestion,
-North-South Tunnel (18.5 km): A ₹15,000 crore project to build a tunnel between Hebbal Esteem Mall and Silk Board Junction to ease traffic flow.
-East-West Tunnel (28.5 km): A ₹28,000 crore initiative to construct a tunnel from KR Puram to Nayandanahalli, improving citywide connectivity.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: ‘Knowledge Bank’ to be established at IISc Bengaluru
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: CM Siddaramaiah announced the creation of a ‘Knowledge Bank’ at IISc Bengaluru to support farmers with information on production techniques, crop health, market trends, and agricultural best practices.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Govt allots ₹233 crore per constituency to implement guarantees
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: CM Siddaramaiah announced that ₹233 crore has been allocated to each assembly constituency in Karnataka for the implementation of guarantee schemes.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: ₹1,800 crore sanctioned for 21 'Brand Bengaluru' projects
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: CM Siddaramaiah announced key allocations in the budget,
- ₹1,800 crore for 21 projects under the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative.
- ₹3,000 crore for climate resilience, focusing on tackling weather challenges and upgrading drainage and sewage treatment infrastructure.
- ₹555 crore for Cauvery Water Supply Phase 5, aimed at providing drinking water to 110 villages.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: ₹100 cr allocated for Jain, Buddhist, Sikh development; ₹250 cr for Christian community
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: The Karnataka government has allocated ₹100 crore for the comprehensive development of Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh communities, while ₹250 crore has been earmarked for the development of the Christian community.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: State govt increases honorarium for Jain priests, Sikh Granthis, and mosque Imams
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: In the 2025-26 budget, CM Siddaramaiah announced an increase in honorarium for Jain priests, Chief Granthis of Sikhs, and Pesh-Imams of mosques to ₹6,000 per month. The honorarium for Assistant Granthis and Muezzins will be raised to ₹5,000 per month.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: State govt to launch own OTT platform
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: In the assembly, CM Siddaramaiah announced plans to launch a state-owned OTT platform to promote and develop Kannada language programs.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Additional Haj Bhavan to be constructed
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: CM Siddaramaiah announced in the assembly that an additional building will be constructed at Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru to enhance facilities and amenities for Haj pilgrims and their relatives.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Bengaluru Metro to extend network to Kempegowda International Airport
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: CM Siddaramaiah announced that Bengaluru Metro will expand to Devanahalli, near Kempegowda International Airport, with the network set to grow to 98.60 km over the next two years, improving connectivity.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Multiplexes across the state can now charge a maximum ticket price of ₹200
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: During his budget speech, CM Siddaramaiah announced that multiplexes across Karnataka will now have a maximum ticket price cap of ₹200.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: CM announces ₹1,000 cr minority colony development programme
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: While presenting the state budget in Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka CM and Finance Minister Siddaramaiah announced that an Action Plan of ₹1,000 crore has been prepared under the 'Chief Minister's Minority Colony Development Programme'. The initiative will be implemented in FY 2025-26.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Siddaramaiah defends guarantee schemes
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: The chief minister firmly defended the state’s flagship guarantee schemes, saying that they are not "freebies" but crucial measures aimed at reducing poverty and ensuring social justice.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: State to launch 250 Moulana Azad Model Schools, ₹500 crore plan unveiled
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: During his 2025-26 budget speech, CM Siddaramaiah announced that 250 Moulana Azad Model English Medium Schools will be established in phases, following the Karnataka Public Schools model.
A ₹500 crore programme will be formulated for this initiative, with ₹100 crore allocated for the current year. The project will be implemented in collaboration with the School Education Department.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: State GDP records 7.8% growth, says CM Siddaramaiah in speech
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: CM Siddaramaiah announced that Karnataka's state GDP has grown by 7.8%, while the agriculture sector recorded a 4% growth, exceeding the national average during his budget speech on Friday.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: LoP R Ashoka claims 'it's his last Budget' on Siddaramaiah's speech
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is presenting the state budget in the Legislative Assembly.
Earlier, he arrived at Vidhan Soudha with the Budget document, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claimed that this would be Siddaramaiah’s last budget, calling him the outgoing chief minister.
“He is an outgoing CM. In the past two years, they have done nothing. Hospitals lack medicines, and prices of essentials like petrol, diesel, and milk have risen. At least in this budget, they should announce measures for development—that is our demand,” Ashoka said.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: ‘All the guarantees have been implemented,’ says minister Sudhakar
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Karnataka Minister Dr. MC Sudhakar said that as the Opposition, the BJP is trying to make its presence felt. He asserted that the people of the state are aware that all guarantee schemes have been implemented. He also stated that the allocated funds for his department have been utilized as planned. Dismissing BJP’s stance, he added that the party is free to protest in any way it wants.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: CM Siddaramaiah begins speech with quotes from Kuvempu, Adiga
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah began his budget speech on Friday in the assembly by quoting Kuvempu, Gopal Krishna Adiga, and other literary figures.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: ‘We are there to protect the people of Karnataka,’ says dy CM DK Shivakumar
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Ahead of the state budget, Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar criticised the BJP, stating that the party should explain what it has done for Karnataka. He accused the BJP of lacking the courage, voice, and moral right to protect the state, adding that the central budget did not allocate anything for Karnataka.
Shivakumar asserted that the Congress government is committed to safeguarding the state's interests and fulfilling its promises, unlike the BJP’s tenure. He dismissed BJP's criticism, saying, "Let them do whatever they want."
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: State govt unlikely to scale down social spending despite financial constraints
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Despite financial constraints, the state government is unlikely to reduce spending on its five guarantee schemes, which received ₹52,000 crore last year.
The budget is also expected to focus on balancing development projects with rising borrowings, which may exceed ₹1.25 lakh crore.
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: CM Siddaramaiah to present his record 16th budget today
Karnataka budget 2025 live updates: Chief minister Siddaramaiah is set to present his 16th Karnataka Budget on Friday, the highest by any leader in the state’s history.
With an outlay expected to surpass ₹4 lakh crore, the budget is likely to prioritise infrastructure development while maintaining funding for welfare schemes.