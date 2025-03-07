Karnataka Budget 2025: DK Shivakumar slams BJP over fund allocation to state in Union Budget

Ahead of the Karnataka Budget presentation, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar strongly criticized the BJP for its remarks on the Congress government's fund allocation. He accused the BJP of lacking the moral authority to question the state government, alleging that the Union Budget had failed to allocate any significant funds to Karnataka. DK Shivakumar slams BJP ahead of Karnataka Budget. (DIPP)

Addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar challenged the BJP to explain what they had contributed to Karnataka. "The BJP has no courage, no voice, no strength, and certainly no moral right to protect Karnataka’s interests. The Union Budget has offered nothing to our state. Let them say what they want; we stand by the people of Karnataka. Unlike their governance, we have fulfilled every promise we made," he asserted.

He further took aim at the BJP MPs and Union Ministers from Karnataka, holding them accountable for failing to advocate for the state. "The people of Karnataka elected MPs who later became Union Ministers, yet they remained silent while the state faced injustice. Why were they elected if they cannot even demand Karnataka’s rightful share of tax devolution?" he questioned.

Last budget for Siddaramaiah: R Ashoka

Meanwhile, Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claimed that this would be the final budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, labeling him as an "outgoing CM." Ashoka criticized the Congress government, accusing it of failing to bring any developmental progress over the past two years.

Sharing his expectations from the upcoming Budget, Ashoka stated, "For two years, this government has done nothing for development. Hospitals lack medicines, prices of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, and milk have surged. At the very least, this Budget should introduce measures to spur development in the state. That is our key demand."