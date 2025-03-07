Karnataka caps movie ticket prices to 200 across all theaters including multiplexes

The Karnataka government has introduced a price cap on movie tickets across the state, ensuring that the cost does not exceed ₹200 under any circumstances. This regulation applies to films of all languages screened in Karnataka, including in multiplexes. The move has come as a surprise to film producers, who frequently request ticket price hikes ahead of major movie releases. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that ticket prices across all theatres would be capped at ₹ 200.

During his budget speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that ticket prices across all theatres would be capped at ₹200. While a similar price ceiling had been imposed earlier, it was not strictly enforced. Over the years, Bengaluru has seen a steep rise in ticket prices, with some movie tickets selling for over ₹600 during initial release days. To make cinema more affordable for audiences, the government has now decided to standardize ticket prices across the state. The new rule will be implemented soon across the state.

This decision follows recent remarks by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who made controversial statements about the film industry. At a public event, he remarked that film productions are dependent on government approvals for shooting and that he knew "where to tighten the nuts and bolts" when necessary. His comments suggested a strong stance on regulating the industry and ensuring compliance.

Shivakumar also expressed disappointment over the lack of participation from the film fraternity in the Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFF). Additionally, he criticized the industry for not supporting the Congress-led Mekedatu Padayatra in 2022 when the party was in opposition. He urged film personalities to actively engage in social and political movements related to Karnataka’s land, language, and water issues.