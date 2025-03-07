Karnataka Budget 2025: Bengaluru to get 9,000 new electric buses as state focuses on green public transport

In a major push towards sustainable urban mobility, the Karnataka government has allocated 9,000 new electric buses to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) under various central and externally aided projects, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in his budget speech on Thursday. Bengaluru to get 9,000 new electric buses for better public infrastructure. (HT Photo)

A total of 14,750 electric buses will be inducted across Karnataka in 2025-26 under schemes such as PM e-DRIVE, PM-eBus Sewa, and other externally funded projects. Of these, BMTC will receive the lion’s share, reinforcing the city's commitment to reducing vehicular pollution and improving public transport.

Additionally, the government plans to introduce 1,000 new diesel buses across different state transport corporations under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model to improve connectivity in regions where electric mobility is yet to gain traction.

KR Puram to get new facelift

To enhance transport infrastructure, a new satellite bus stand will be constructed at K.R. Puram in the eastern part of Bengaluru under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. This will help for better movement of traffic in east Bengaluru which often faces massive traffic jams.

Furthermore, Bengaluru’s Majestic bus stand, the city’s primary transit hub, will be redeveloped under the Project Majestic scheme into a modern transport hub with a commercial complex.

The budget also highlighted the Shakthi scheme, Karnataka’s flagship free bus travel initiative for women, which has seen over 226 crore trips by women passengers. The government spent ₹5,015 crore on the scheme in 2024-25 and has earmarked ₹5,300 crore for the upcoming financial year to further empower women commuters.

With these allocations, the Karnataka government aims to improve urban mobility, decongest Bengaluru’s roads, and make public transport more sustainable and accessible. However, there is a demand from the public to make the transport system affordable for common public as BMTC has recently hiked fare prices.