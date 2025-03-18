Ranya Rao took 52 trips to Dubai, 26 with actor friend Tarun Raju: Report

Kannada actor Ranya Rao, who has been arrested in connection with a gold scam case, took at least 26 round trips to Dubai with actor friend Tarun Raju during which they smuggled gold, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials told the court on Tuesday. Both Ranya Rao and Tarun Raju have been charged under the Customs Act and the Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act.

The DRI, during a court proceeding, revealed fresh details about the case stating that their travel pattern raised many questions, India Today reported.

During their trips, Rao and Raju would leave in the morning and return by the evening and this pattern raised suspicion, the agency told the court as per the publication.

The remarks came as the DRI opposed a bail plea filed by Tarun Raju. He was arrested soon after Ranya Rao’s arrest from the Bengaluru airport where the agency caught the actor smuggling gold red-handed.

The India Today report further stated that the investigators found more financial links between Raju and Rao and they flew from Dubai to Hyderabad on a ticket booked by Rao, using money she sent to his account.

Officials say they have proof of this, backing claims that he was part of the smuggling network.

Ranya Rao took 52 trips to Dubai in 2 years

As per the officials, Ranya Rao made 52 trips to Dubai between 2023 and March 2025, with Raju accompanying her on at least 26 of them and they suspect that these same-day return journeys were used to smuggle gold into India.

After a circular notice was issued against Raju, he tried to flee the country adding all necessary documents, including the legal grounds for his arrest, to the court.

Ranya Rao's bail plea adjourned till March 19

The bail plea of Ranya Rao has been adjourned to March 19 in a sessions court. The CCH 64th Session Court today directed the DRI's counsel to file its objections by the next hearing, March 19.

Further proceedings will continue after the objections are submitted.

Ranya Rao had earlier filed a bail application before the Special Court for Economic Offenses, which was rejected due to the serious nature of the allegations against her.

Ranya Rao's stepfather questioned in gold smuggling case

DGP-rank officer IPS K Ramachandra Rao, who is also Ranya Rao's stepfather, was questioned on Monday in connection with the gold smuggling case involving his stepdaughter.

His statement was recorded by the investigating team led by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, PTI reported.

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3, 2025, at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after DRI officials intercepted her carrying gold.

The CBI has filed an FIR in the gold smuggling case on the complaint of Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI.