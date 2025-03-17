Ranya Rao's husband claims separation, seeks exemption from arrest: Report

Jatin Hukkeri, the husband of Kannada actor Ranya Rao, on Monday sought an exemption from arrest claiming that he and his wife separated shortly after their marriage. Jatin Hukkeri, an architect and husband of Kannada actress Ranya Rao.(Facebook/Jatin Hukkeri)

Hukkeri's advocate told the court that he and Rao got married in November but had been living separately since December due to personal issues. The plea for exemption from arrest was based on these circumstances, India Today reported.

Last Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court ruled that no action would be taken against Hukkeri until the next hearing, providing him temporary relief after he approached the court fearing an action due to his association with Rao.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said that the agency would file an objection to Hukkeri’s plea on March 24.

In response, the Karnataka High Court upheld its earlier decision, ensuring that no action would be taken against Hukkeri until the date when the DRI’s objection was considered.

Ranya Rao arrest case: IPS stepfather sent on compulsory leave

Rao was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on March 3 after Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials found her in possession of 14.2kg of gold bars worth ₹12.5 crore, upon her arrival from Dubai.

Later, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ordered a probe into the allegations of 'protocol violations' at the Bengaluru International Airport and the alleged role of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao in the gold smuggling case linked to actress Ranya Rao.

Soon after her stepfather was sent on a compulsory leave by the state government.