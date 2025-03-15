Ranya Rao's DGP stepfather sent on ‘compulsory leave’ with immediate effect

Ramachandra Rao, the DGP step-father of actor Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested in connection with a gold smuggling case, has been sent on “compulsory leave” with immediate effect, the Karnataka government announced in a circular. Kannada actor actor Ranya Rao (L) and her stepfather Ramachandra Rao (R).

KV Sharath Chandra, the Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment), has been appointed to concurrently serve as the Chairman & Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Bengaluru, a position held by Rao's stepfather.

Ranya Rao alleges assault by DRI officials

Earlier in the day, Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, alleged that officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) assaulted her and forced her to sign blank and typed papers.

In a letter addressed to the Additional Director General of the DRI in Bengaluru on March 6, Ranya claimed that a false case had been foisted on her.

She stated that she was wrongly accused of carrying more than 14 kg of gold upon her return from Dubai.

"Your officers did not permit me to explain that I am innocent in this matter," alleged Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao.

The actress further claimed that from the time she was detained until she was produced before the court, she was slapped in the face 10 to 15 times.

Ranya Rao's bail denied

Actor Ranya Rao was denied bail on Saturday after the DRI stated in the court that the Karnataka Police Protocol Officer was used in the gold smuggling racket she was involved in.

In its argument against giving bail to Ranya, the central agency told the Special Court for Economic Offences that the accused had travelled to Dubai 27 times since January this year.

"The investigation till date has unearthed the sophisticated methodology used in smuggling the gold, usage of State Police Protocol Officer to bypass security, Hawala Transaction to transfer the funds from India to Dubai to purchase gold, involvement of larger syndicate," the DRI contended.