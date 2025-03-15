Ranya Rao now pleads innocence, says she was slapped by officers whom she can identify: Report

Kannada actor Ranya Rao has taken a u-turn on her statement. As per a new report in India Today, she has a letter to the Additional Director General of DRI and maintained her innocence in the gold smuggling case. Last week, she had admitted to the crime. Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested over alleged gold smuggling while returning from Dubai.(YouTube/ Anand Audio)

Ranya Rao alleges assault by DRI officers

As per the letter, she was arrested from the airplane itself two weeks ago. She alleged that despite being assaulted multiple times, she resisted signing the statements drafted by DRI officers. However, the actor claimed that under intense pressure, she was ultimately compelled to sign approximately 50 to 60 typed pages along with 40 blank sheets. HT could not independently verify the mentioned letter.

"From the moment of my apprehension until I was presented in court, I was physically assaulted, slapped 10-15 times by officers whom I can identify. Despite repeated assaults, I refused to sign the statements they prepared," Ranya said.

"Under immense pressure and physical assault, I was forced to sign 50-60 typed pages and around 40 blank white pages prepared by the DRI officers," she added.

What is the case?

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Ranya Rao from the Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3 for allegedly trying to smuggle over 14 kg of gold from Dubai.

The actor is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, who currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

The police officer has denied any links with her alleged illegal activities.

Who is Ranya Rao?

Originally from Chikmagalur, Karnataka, Ranya studied engineering at Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering in Bengaluru before stepping into the film industry, as reported by the Times of India.

She made her acting debut in 2014 with the Kannada film *Maanikya*, directed by and starring Sudeep, where she played Manasa, a wealthy young woman and the protagonist’s love interest.

Expanding her career beyond Kannada cinema, she entered the Tamil industry in 2016 with *Wagah*, a romantic drama alongside Vikram Prabhu. The following year, she returned to Kannada films with *Pataki*, a comedy in which she portrayed Sangeetha, a journalist and the love interest of Ganesh’s character.